Exhibition on Paris Peace Accords, Spring 1975 Victory opens in HCMC

An exhibition titled “From the Paris Peace Accords in 1973 to the Great Spring Victory in 1975” opened at the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City on April 24.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Commitee Nguyen Van Dung and delegates attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

The exhibition displays 140 artifacts, photographs, and archival documents vividly capturing the nation's arduous and heroic journey from the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in 1973 to the Great Spring Victory in 1975. The event is divided into three parts, including “The 1973 Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam,” “The Great Spring Victory of 1975,” and “Peace.”

After 201 open sessions, 45 secret meetings, 500 press conferences, and 1,000 interviews, the Paris Agreement was signed on January 27, 1973, to end the war and restore peace in Vietnam.

The Paris Agreement is the pinnacle of Vietnamese diplomacy during its anti-US war and a historical milestone in Vietnam’s revolutionary diplomacy. It demonstrated Vietnam’s important, active, and proactive role in close coordination with the military and political fronts, based on the principles of peace, independence, and self-determination, the combination of national strength and the support and solidarity of people around the world, creating favorable conditions for the liberation of the South and national reunification and bringing peace to Vietnam.

The highlight of the display is a life-sized model of tank No. No.390 that crashed through the gates of the Independence Palace on April 30, 1975. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition contributes to promoting patriotism, the humanitarian tradition, and the Vietnamese people's love for peace, as well as highlights the value of peace and the spirit of friendship between Vietnam and peace-loving people around the world.

By Thien Thanh—Translated by Kim Khanh