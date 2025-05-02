Exhibition highlights Hue Buddhism’s cultural heritage

An exhibition presenting Hue Buddhism’s cultural heritage opened at Lieu Quan Buddhist Cultural Center in Hue City on May 1, as part of the activities marking the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025.

Many dignitaries, monks and nuns along with Buddhist followers visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Exhibits are more than 50 artworks made of various materials, telling meaningful stories and conveying messages about Vesak Day, a significant Buddhist festival that commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and passing into Nirvana of Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha, as well as promoting Hue Buddhism’s cultural heritage.

On the evening of the same day, the Vesak 2025 Organization Board of Hue City organized a ceremony to light seven giant lotus-shaped paper lanterns on the Huong River, representing the seven meditation steps of Lord Buddha, to pray for national peace and prosperity.

The display is co-organized by the Executive Board and the Cultural Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Hue City. It will run until the end of the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025.

A Buddhist statue is displayed at the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 is scheduled to be held at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy and Lang Le–Bau Co Cultural Park in Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, on May 6-8. The event will also see the participation of over 1,500 domestic Buddhist dignitaries, monks, and nuns of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha; leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees; officials of ministries; and representatives of cities and provinces across the country.

This year’s event, themed “Solidarity and Tolerance for Human Dignity: Buddhist Wisdom for World Peace and Sustainable Development,” features a variety of unique cultural, spiritual, and academic activities such as the procession and enshrinement of the Buddha’s sacred relics from India, the heart relic of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc, international conferences, a lantern festival, a Buddhist cultural exhibition, and a multinational Buddhist art program.

The exhibition runs from now until the end of the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh