Overseas Vietnamese artists contribute to preserving Vietnamese culture

Overseas Vietnamese artists serve as “cultural ambassadors,” contributing to preserving the national identities of the expatriate community and serving as a bridge to introduce a dynamic and humanistic Vietnam to the world.

In the context that the country marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, a national conference reviewing the literature and arts of overseas Vietnamese since national reunification (30 April 1975–2025) recently held in Hanoi was a special occasion to honor the silent contributions of overseas Vietnamese artists and writers.

A scene in the movie, "Mui du du xanh (L'Odeur de la papaye verte - The Scent of Green Papaya) by Vietnamese-French director Tran Anh Hung

Speaking at the conference, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, said that overseas Vietnamese artists serve as “cultural ambassadors,” contributing to preserving the national identities in the expatriate community and serving as a bridge to introduce a dynamic and humanistic Vietnam to the world.

Over the past five decades, the literature and arts of the overseas Vietnamese community have evolved from the pain of war to a desire for reconciliation, from nostalgia for the past to pride in the country’s transformation and development. These contributions stand as powerful testimony to the enduring and profound bond between the global Vietnamese community and their homeland.

The literature and arts of the overseas Vietnamese community have a strong spiritual foundation of love for the homeland, national pride, and a deep longing to connect to the roots. Despite living far away from the motherland, generations of overseas Vietnamese artists have consistently preserved Vietnamese cultural identity in their creative work and spiritual life.

They are storytellers of a friendly and beloved Vietnam with many achievements in the renewal process and development. Overseas Vietnamese artists have conveyed deeply humanistic messages towards the country through nostalgic love songs about the homeland, literary works depicting the fate of Vietnamese people living abroad, and films featuring memories of war and dreams of reconciliation.

Many of their works not only touch the hearts of the overseas Vietnamese community but also international friends, contributing to promoting the beauty of the Vietnamese soul and culture. This heartfelt affection has enabled the literature and arts of the overseas Vietnamese diaspora to become a cultural bridge, continually strengthening the inseparable bond between the overseas Vietnamese community and the nation.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang affirmed it is the pioneering force in spreading the nation’s "soft power," as well as a national pride and a valuable asset of Vietnam’s culture in the era of global integration.

Cross-border bridge

In his speech at the conference, Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen The Ky, Vice Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, affirmed that most overseas Vietnamese still carry the Vietnamese soul towards the origin. Artists such as Professor Tran Van Khe, sculptor Diem Phung Thi, and designs depicting Eastern cultural identity have demonstrated the strong vitality of the Vietnamese community abroad, showing their boundless love for the homeland.

Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan, Chairwoman of the Association for Promotion and Development of Cinema, said that although many Vietnamese films have participated in international film festivals, securing a firm position in the global distribution network still requires greater effort. Meanwhile, Vietnamese-origin directors with international backgrounds have the ability to overcome language and cultural barriers to widely spread their works.

According to Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan, it is essential to learn from the success of filmmakers of Vietnamese origin in order to bring fresh perspectives to Vietnamese cinema, particularly in distributing movies in global markets.

Many experts also agree that overseas Vietnamese artists not only contribute to promoting national culture but also serve as an inspiration for contemporary art in the country. Cinema, literature, design, painting, Vietnamese memories, Vietnamese childhood, and Vietnamese family remain enduring emotional sources that flow through the literary and art works of Overseas Vietnamese.

The fusion of traditional cultural foundations and contemporary artistic thinking creates a unique depth for their works. They do not merely tell stories about Vietnam but also help the world gain a deeper understanding of the Vietnamese soul.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang proposed several solutions to unlock this valuable resource, such as creating favorable conditions for overseas Vietnamese artists to return home, organizing cultural exchange and collaboration activities at home and abroad, and recognizing and honoring their contributions.

More importantly, it is essential to awaken the “soul of the nation” in every work and in every individual to promote a powerful and humanistic “Vietnamese wave” connecting Vietnam with the world and the past with the future.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh