HCMC celebrates history with theatrical renaissance

HCMC’s vibrant theater scene has launched hundreds of new plays, notably investing in historical revolutionary productions to ignite national pride for the 50th reunification anniversary.

The water puppet show “Truoc ngon song”

A significant investment has been channeled into staging historical revolutionary plays, awakening a sense of national pride in anticipation of the 50th anniversary of the South’s liberation and the nation’s reunification.

Among the compelling array of historical revolutionary-themed theatrical works recently unveiled, several stand out:

“Dau xua” (Traces of the Past) at 5B Small Theater;

“Cuoc hanh trinh tim buc chan dung” (The Journey to Find the Portrait) presented by HCMC Drama Theater;

“Dong chi” (Comrade) from HCMC Theater Association;

“Rang tram bau” (A Row of Sakae Naa Trees) and “Ngay ay cong troi” (That Day at Heaven’s Gate) staged by Trinh Kim Chi Drama Stage;

“Canh dong ruc lua” (A Blazing Field) at Quoc Thao Drama Stage;

“Nhung canh hoa trinh trang” (White Virgin Flowers) by New Impression Company;

the Cai luong (Vietnamese traditional opera) productions “San ho do” (Red Coral), “Cau ho dat me” (The Motherland’s Lullaby), and “Tieng ho song Hau” (The Song of the Hau River) from Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater;

“Nguoi ven do” (People of the Suburbs) by Tan Dai Viet Cai Luong Stage;

the Hat boi (Vietnamese classical opera) piece “Anh hung” (Hero) at HCMC Hat Boi Art Theater;

the ballet “Hoang hon” (Sunset) presented by the HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra;

the dance performance “Huyen thoai rung Sac” (The Legend of the Mangrove Forest) by the Military Region 7 Art Troupe;

the dance drama “To quoc” (Fatherland) from HCMC Dance College;

the water puppet shows “Anh hung Nguyen Trung Truc” (Hero Nguyen Trung Truc) and “Truoc ngon song” (In Front of the Crest of the Wave) staged by Phuong Nam Art Theater.

Moving beyond conventional staging, these productions captivate audiences with their distinct artistic approaches. The play “Dong chi”, for instance, portrays the iconic Uncle Ho soldier with a dynamic, pioneering spirit, consistently at the forefront of challenges, spanning both the trials of war and the complexities of peacetime.

“ ‘Dong chi’ presented a significant staging challenge”, remarked director and People’s Artist Tran Ngoc Giau. “However, the play’s inherent essence is profoundly beautiful, celebrating the national spirit and the power of unity. It suggests that when individuals share a common purpose and dedication to their nation, they can collectively contribute to its progress.”

The ballet “Hoang hon” offers a refreshingly different and innovative lens through which to view the revolutionary war. Choreographer Nguyen Phuc Hung, Head of the HBSO Dance Troupe, explained his vision: “While the theme remains war, the ballet deliberately avoids depicting its brutality. Instead, it focuses on creating visually striking and unique performances intertwined with poignant portraits, significant mementos, and untold stories from the periphery of conflict. Our aim is to evoke a spectrum of deep and moving emotions in the audience, revealing the human stories that lie beneath the surface of war.”

A shared artistic direction unites these historical revolutionary-themed stage productions. They want to convey a profound love for the homeland and the nation, and to embody revolutionary ideals, yet without resorting to didactic or heavy-handed narratives.

People’s Artist My Uyen, Director of 5B Small Theater, shared her intentions behind “Dau xua”, penned by Nguyen Thanh Binh and directed by People’s Artist Tran Minh Ngoc: “From the outset, my aspiration was for the play to possess a light, gentle, and deeply emotional quality. The narrative aims to feel relatable and authentic, inspiring young audiences to remember and take pride in the history of their ancestors.”

Mirroring this approach, the Cai luong play “Nguoi ven do”, with a script by Minh Khoa, Cai luong adaptation by Nguyen Gia Nghiem, and directed by Meritorious Artist Hoa Ha, vividly recreates the fervent atmosphere of heroic struggle and the unwavering, indomitable spirit of the Vietnamese people in the face of foreign aggression. Notably, the young cast – individuals born and raised in a time of peace – bring a distinct approach to their performances compared to the previous generation of artists who lived through the harsh realities of war.

The profound collective joy during fifty years of peace and national unity is a direct result of the immeasurable sacrifices made by the forefathers in the struggle to safeguard and protect the nation. These stories of revolutionary tradition have been brought to the stage by playwrights and directors with sensitivity and simplicity, enabling the works to resonate deeply with audiences, particularly the youth of today.

“Historical revolutionary-themed stage productions that skillfully explore the psychological depths of their characters, delve into conflicts related to modern audiences, and reflect diverse perspectives on emotions, love, and life philosophies are more likely to achieve genuine empathy from viewers,” observed People’s Artist Tran Minh Ngoc.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam