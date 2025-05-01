10,500-drone performance on May 1 canceled

The organizers announced that the 10,500-drone performance scheduled tonight has been canceled.

On the evening of April 30, a record-breaking 10,500-drone formation show took place within the framework of the closing ceremony for the series of cultural and sports celebrating 50 years of national reunification.

This performance was a perfect blend of modern technology and stage art, offering a unique experience.

Some performance images from the rehearsal (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

In rehearsals, 10,500 drones created vivid images that recreated important historical moments and demonstrated the dynamic development of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general.

Crowds of residents and tourists flocked to the city center and along the Saigon River trying to find good positions to watch the show.

However, the performance was halted last night in the middle of the show as the organizers discovered widespread signal interference, which posed a risk to flight safety.

According to the organizers, the drone performance in the evening of May 1 has also been canceled for the reasons above.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong