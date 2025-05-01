Culture/art

10,500-drone performance on May 1 canceled

SGGP

The organizers announced that the 10,500-drone performance scheduled tonight has been canceled.

On the evening of April 30, a record-breaking 10,500-drone formation show took place within the framework of the closing ceremony for the series of cultural and sports celebrating 50 years of national reunification.

This performance was a perfect blend of modern technology and stage art, offering a unique experience.

35151d202e229c7cc533-3820-812.jpg
Some performance images from the rehearsal (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

In rehearsals, 10,500 drones created vivid images that recreated important historical moments and demonstrated the dynamic development of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general.

Crowds of residents and tourists flocked to the city center and along the Saigon River trying to find good positions to watch the show.

However, the performance was halted last night in the middle of the show as the organizers discovered widespread signal interference, which posed a risk to flight safety.

According to the organizers, the drone performance in the evening of May 1 has also been canceled for the reasons above.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

10500-drone display formation show closing ceremony for the series of cultural and sports vivid images that recreated important historical moments discovered widespread signal interference a risk to flight safety

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn