Spectacular fireworks display, 3D mapping show mark Reunification Day

An artistic fireworks display and a stunning 3D mapping show marking the 50th anniversary of the South Liberation and National Reunification held in Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of April 30 attracted a large number of locals and visitors.

The stunning 3D mapping show in front of the headquarters of the People's Council and People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The 3D mapping show with the participation of Vietnamese teams along with groups from France, Belgium, and Singapore was organized in front of the headquarters of the People's Council and People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City. The eye-catching performance showcased the perfect blend of musical artistry and cutting-edge 3D mapping technology, offering a truly unique and captivating experience.

A spectacular light show with 10,500 drones depicting the historical and architectural buildings of HCMC was held in spaces around Bach Dang Wharf Park, Nguyen Hue walking street, and areas along the Saigon River in the city center in the closing ceremony.

Fireworks illuminated the sky (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, thousands of people flocked to see bursts of fireworks dazzle the night sky over the Saigon River in downtown Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City set off fireworks at 30 locations to celebrate the South Liberation and National Reunification, including two high-altitude locations and 28 low-altitude locations throughout the city on April 30.

Two high-altitude fireworks displays were organized at the Saigon River Tunnel entrance in Thu Duc City and the Ben Duoc Martyrs' Memorial in Cu Chi District.

Meanwhile, 28 low-altitude fireworks displays were held at various locations across the city, including Nga Ba Giong (Hoc Mon), Ben Noc Memorial Temple (Thu Duc), Rung Sac Martyrs' Memorial Temple (Can Gio), An Phu Dong Base (District 12), Lang Le Cultural Park (Binh Chanh), Binh Tri Dong residential area (Binh Tan), the Reunification Palace (District 1), Thanh Da Peninsula and Landmark 81 Park (Binh Thanh), Thao Dien (Thu Duc), Ba Son Bridge (District 1), Tan Thuan Bridge (District 4), Tay Bac Industrial Zone (Cu Chi), Go Vap Cultural Park, District 7 Administrative Center, Dam Sen Cultural Park (District 11), Binh Dien Market (District 8), the 38-hectare Tan Son Nhat resettlement area (District 12), An Binh area (Tan Phu), and Binh Phu Park (District 6).

The 15-minute spectacular firework displays began at 9 p.m. on April 30. Ho Chi Minh City Television aired live coverage of the displays for viewers.

Thousands of people flock to Nguyen Hue walking street to enjoy cultural and artistic programs. (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, the southern metropolis hosted a series of cultural and artistic programs on the evening of April 30, marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025). In Bach Dang Wharf Park, Thu Duc City Park, on the Saigon River, on Nguyen Hue walking street, in front of the headquarters of the People's Council and People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the municipal Opera House, drawing large crowds of residents, domestic and international visitors, such as art performances by the Mounted Mobile Police formation and the Military Band formation, a massive singing and dancing show with the participation of thousands of students and people.

The 3D mapping perfromance by the AC3 Studio from France (Photo: SGGP)

The organizer of 3D mapping show offers flowers to teams from France, Belgium and Singapore. (Photo: SGGP)

