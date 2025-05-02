Press center for Vesak 2025 celebration officially opens

The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha inaugurated the press center to serve the 2025 United National Day of Vesak celebration in Vietnam.

A press center serving the 2025 United National Day of Vesak celebration in Vietnam has just been opened on the afternoon of May 2. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Chung)

The opening ceremony was organized at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Ho Chi Minh City, Le Minh Xuan Commune in Binh Chanh District on the afternoon of May 2.

Accordingly, the press center is located within the campus of the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Ho Chi Minh City, equipped with a large LED screen to livestream events during the Vesak celebration.

Here, journalists and reporters are provided with computers and high-speed internet access for on-site work.

A view inside the press center. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Chung)

The opening and closing ceremonies of the 20th United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration in Vietnam (Vesak 2025) will be broadcast live on VTV1 channel, Vietnam Television, and Voice of Vietnam Radio (VOV).

Cultural and artistic exchange performances will be broadcast live on BChannel BTV9 An Vien.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the press center for the 2025 Vesak celebration. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Chung)

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Ngoc Hoi stated that the organizing board would set up two pick-up locations for the representatives of press agencies at the Ho Chi Minh City Press Center at 255 Tran Hung Dao Street, Co Giang Ward, District 1 and Vinh Nghiem Pagoda at 339 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC.

Drones will not be used within the campus of the Vietnam Buddhist Academy, where the 2025 United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration in Vietnam takes place.

Within the framework of this year's Vesak celebration, a Buddhist cultural exhibition will be held on the campus of the Vietnam Buddhist Academy.

The exhibition will display several national treasures for the first time.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nguyen Duy Tan stated that Ho Chi Minh City has closely coordinated with the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) during the preparation process for Vesak 2025.

On the morning of May 2, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai together with Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Deputy Supreme Patriarch and Chairman of the VBS Executive Council and Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung attended the welcoming ceremony of Buddha's sacred relics.

The Buddha's sacred relics are enshrined at Thanh Tam Pagoda in Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Thanh Tu)

This year’s Vesak celebration, held in Ho Chi Minh City, is an opportunity for the city to introduce to international friends the rich and distinctive Vietnamese culture, with national identity, humanistic values and religious freedom, thereby spreading the noble values of the Vietnamese people to the global community.

The 2025 United National Day of Vesak celebration in Vietnam will run from May 6 to May 8, 2025.

By Thanh Trong- Translated by Huyen Huong