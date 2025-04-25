Students breathe life into classics with sonic innovation

Multimedia students in the LKLK group are innovatively reviving radio drama with live foley, debuting with ‘Chi Pheo’ and aiming to empower listeners’ imaginations through sound-centric storytelling.

Actors in the radio play ‘Chi Pheo’

Emerging from the Multimedia Communications program under the guidance of Director Vu Phuc An, LKLK (Loc Koc Leng Keng), a dynamic group of twelve students from FPT University, has set its sights on the realm of theatrical artistry. Their inaugural project is a compelling radio adaptation of the literary classic, ‘Chi Pheo’.

Elaborating on their unconventional choice of medium, LKLK explained, “Our research indicated a significant visual bias in contemporary art and entertainment. Forms that truly prioritize auditory transmission, and particularly nuanced sonic storytelling, are increasingly rare.”

Furthermore, LKLK distinguishes itself as a pioneer in integrating live foley artistry – the meticulous creation of realistic sound effects – directly onto the stage, harmoniously blending it with the rich textures of traditional musical instruments.

Embarking on their creative journey with the relatively familiar terrain of ‘Chi Pheo’, LKLK recognized their paramount challenge, namely to sculpt an immersive artistic space through sound that echoes with the power of language. This transcends the mere articulation of dialogue with varied vocal inflections; it demands meticulous attention to every syllable, the pregnant pauses between utterances, and the seamless integration of meticulously crafted sound effects.

Consequently, in their commitment to fostering individual interpretation and profound contemplation, LKLK consciously refrains from imposing prescriptive narratives or injecting new messages into their work. Instead, they opt for a distinctive viewpoint, a shared auditory perspective that gently guides the audience into the heart of the unfolding story.

The production garnered significant attention through the casting of American director Aaron Toronto – acclaimed for his work on “Brilliant Darkness” – in the pivotal role of Chi Pheo’s voice. To authentically capture the character’s vocal essence, Toronto immersed himself in the nuances of the old Northern accent and even experimented with simulating a state of profound inebriation to grasp the raw emotional landscape of Chi Pheo’s encounter with Thi No’s onion porridge.

While the initial casting for the lead role presented considerable hurdles in finding a suitable actor, the production team remained steadfast, refusing to compromise their stringent quality standards.

From the inception of LKLK, Director Vu Phuc An invited seasoned professionals from diverse fields – scriptwriting, sound design, and stage direction – to impart their expertise to the fledgling members. Following an intensive four-month period of dedicated study, the group embarked on the intricate process of bringing ‘Chi Pheo’ to life.

Despite the invaluable support and guidance of their mentor, each member embraced a spirit of independent exploration, meticulously crafting individual sound props and honing every line of the script. This proactive, albeit often time-consuming and challenging, approach fostered an environment where members could fully unleash their creative potential and cultivate nimble adaptability.

The recreation of everyday sounds, for instance, presented a significant learning curve for the relatively inexperienced group. Their initial attempt at simulating rain involved a plastic bottle and a handful of pebbles. However, negative feedback from test audiences prompted a resourceful reimagining: a transparent plastic tube exceeding one meter in length, internally fitted with hundreds of interconnected and spirally arranged small bamboo sticks, with rice grains replacing the pebbles. This ingenious solution yielded a richer, more consistent, and ultimately more convincing auditory representation of rainfall.

The overwhelmingly positive reception following the official premiere of LKLK’s ‘Chi Pheo’ radio play unequivocally affirmed the group’s success in navigating this novel artistic terrain. By boldly charting their own course and remaining steadfast to their initial vision, this collective of young students has matured through constructive criticism, iterative refinement, and an unwavering determination to establish a lasting connection with their audience.

In essence, to ensure their story welcomed, LKLK chose to ground their work in familiar values, fostering growth through a gradual and deliberate approach.

Looking ahead, LKLK intends to showcase their ‘Chi Pheo’ play at various educational institutions, aiming to introduce this relatively nascent art form to a wider student audience. The group also harbors aspirations to release an audio version, making their work readily accessible to listeners beyond the immediate performance space.

Complementing the energy of the young generation, ‘Chi Pheo’ radio play also features the distinguished talents of acclaimed artists such as Meritorious Artist Pham Huy Thuc in the role of Ba Kien, and Meritorious Artist Dinh Linh, who masterfully performs on traditional Vietnamese instruments such as the horizontal and vertical flutes, and various percussion instruments, creating an emotionally resonant sonic tapestry.

By Hong An – Translated by Thanh Tam