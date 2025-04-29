Photo exhibition presenting beauty of Vietnamese, Belarusian women held in HCMC

A photo exhibition titled ‘The Beauty of Vietnamese and Belarusian Women’ opened at Nguyen Van Binh Book Street in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, on the evening of April 28.

Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is held by the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union to mark the visit to the city of a delegation from the Minsk City Organization of the Public Association "Belarusian Women's Union" of the Republic of Belarus.

The event aims to contribute to widely promoting the culture, country, and people of Vietnam and Belarus. It also honors the beauty of Vietnamese and Belarusian women who have made significant contributions to the resistance wars and national development during peacetime, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Pham Thi Thanh Hien said at the opening ceremony.

The exhibition features 20 photos of Belarusian women, 23 photos of Vietnamese women, and 38 photos of Heroic Vietnamese Mothers.

Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hien expressed her belief that the event with vivid and authentic images will contribute to further strengthening the cooperative relationship between the women of the two countries.

Delegates attend the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, Vadzim Ipatau, affirmed that the 'The Beauty of Vietnamese and Belarusian Women' photo exhibition takes place at a meaningful time, as the two countries commemorate two significant events, including the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Southern Vietnam and National Reunification and the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War. It recalls the losses and sorrows of the past, as well as the harsh challenges that the people of both countries, especially the women, have endured.

According to Mr. Vadzim Ipatau, women's diplomacy has been, is, and will continue to be a powerful means of fostering the cooperative relationship between Belarus and Vietnam, contributing to the maintenance of peace and security in the region and around the world.

By Thanh Hang—Translated by Kim Khanh