Mongolia to host International Mathematics Competition (IMC) 2026

At the closing and awards ceremony of the 25th International Mathematics Competition (VIMC 2025) held yesterday afternoon in Da Nang, the organizing committee officially handed over the IMC 2026 hosting flag to the Mongolian delegation.

During the event, Mai Quang Huy, representative of the VIMC 2025 Jury, noted that this year’s exam covered a wide range of mathematical fields. What impressed the jury members was not only the accuracy of the solutions but also the diversity of problem-solving approaches. Many problems allowed multiple valid solutions, and the jury was delighted to see contestants demonstrate creativity in their methods.

According to Vice Chairman Tran Anh Tuan of the Da Nang People’s Committee, the competition was not only an intellectual arena but also a platform for cultural exchange, friendship, and the pursuit of knowledge.

He expressed confidence that each contestant would bring home more than just competition results, but also international friendships and memorable experiences in Da Nang—a city of peace, creativity, and integration. He also hoped that a passion for mathematics and a spirit of innovation would continue to accompany the students on their journey of learning and growth.

At the ceremony, prizes were awarded across three categories including individual, team, and overall delegation. The championship title for overall delegation was shared by Vietnam and Singapore.

In the individual category, a total of 147 medals were awarded. The Vietnamese team achieved outstanding results with 18 individual awards, including 6 gold, 4 silver, and 8 bronze medals.

In the team competition, 42 medals were awarded for individual-based challenges and 36 medals for group-based challenges.

Additionally, the organizers presented special awards, including cultural exchange prizes in four categories—Friendship, Cooperation, Creativity, and Impression—as well as the Puzzle Challenge award for teams excelling in intellectual games.

Also during the ceremony, the organizing committee officially handed over the IMC 2026 hosting flag to the Mongolian delegation.

