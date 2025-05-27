Business

Ministry to tighten management of planting area codes

SGGP

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Do Duc Duy announced that the ministry will tighten the management of planting area codes and agricultural product packaging facilities.

The Minister yesterday stated that the lack of stringent regulations in managing planting area codes and packaging facilities poses risks to the agricultural sector, making it a pressing issue that the ministry is currently addressing.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will tighten the management of planting area codes to prevent code fraud

Recently recorded violations include code fraud, improper use of codes, and failure to maintain technical conditions.

As a result, the Ministry will issue a new circular regarding the management of planting area codes and packaging facilities, clearly outlining the conditions, monitoring processes, and mechanisms for suspending or revoking codes.

Additionally, the Ministry proposes to supplement penalties in the Crop Production Law and related guiding documents to establish a basis for strictly addressing code fraud including at the enterprise level and among supervising organizations.

Furthermore, a nationwide digital system for tracing the origins of planting area codes will be implemented, aiming to connect with quarantine and customs authorities to control agricultural products.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Dan Thuy

