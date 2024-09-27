Ministry strengthens tourism and cinema connectivity with Los Angeles

A delegation of Vietnamese high-ranking officials had a working session on tourism and cinema connectivity with the government of the City of Los Angeles in the US on September 25 (local times).

At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong expressed his sincere thanks to the government of the City of Los Angeles for the warm welcome and congratulated the city on being the host city for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

He emphasized that the strategic partnership between Vietnam and the US established in 2023 provides an important foundation for cooperation development in various fields, including tourism and cinema.

Based on the tourism and cinema potential, and advantages between the two sides, Deputy Minister Ho An Phong affirmed that there is ample room for growth in these sectors. He hoped that the government of Los Angeles would pay attention to strengthening cooperation with Vietnam and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in the fields of culture, tourism and cinema, especially the direct flights between Vietnam’s major cities and Los Angeles which are expected to be launched soon.

Additionally, the Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong proposed that the city of Los Angeles would support Vietnam to join UNESCO's Creative Cities Network, and HCMC to prepare a nomination dossier centered on its cinema to apply to join the UNESCO's Creative Cities Network by 2025.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong offers a gift to Deputy Mayor of International Affairs for the City of Los Angeles, Erin Bromagim.

The Los Angeles government agreed with the need to enhance cooperation in culture, sports, and tourism, particularly in the film sector. Daniel Rodman, Director of International Events, City of Los Angeles stated that the visit of the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism is an opportunity for the two sides to promote cooperation.

He said that the city is also planning to open direct flights to cities in Vietnam. The 2028 Summer Olympics is also an opportunity for the city to welcome international visitors from around the world and serves as a chance to expand cooperation with cities in Vietnam.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh