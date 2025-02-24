Extension proposed for road connecting to HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway

Dong Nai Province’s Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board has proposed the extension project of the 5.2 kilometer-long Communal Road 2 connecting to HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway.

Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway (Photo: SGGP)

The construction project of the road aims to connect Vam Cai Sut Bridge on the road and Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway.

Currently, road section 1 of Communal Road 2 linking National Highway 51 to An Hoa - Long Hung Road has been implemented simultaneously with the construction project of Vam Cai Sut Bridge by Dong Nai Province.

However, section road 2 of Communal Road 2 from Vam Cai Sut Bridge to Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway, has not yet been carried out. As a result, the bridge has been completed but has not been opened to traffic due to the lack of connecting roads. The total estimated investment for the extension of the 5.2-kilometer-long Communal Road 2 is nearly VND2,500 billion (US$98 million).

The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of Dong Nai Province has submitted a funding proposal to the Department of Planning and Investment to develop the project and proposed the department send the proposal to the Provincial People's Committee for approval.

By Hoang Bac—Translated by Kim Khanh