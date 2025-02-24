Extension proposed for road connecting to HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway

The construction project of the road aims to connect Vam Cai Sut Bridge on the road and Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway.
Currently, road section 1 of Communal Road 2 linking National Highway 51 to An Hoa - Long Hung Road has been implemented simultaneously with the construction project of Vam Cai Sut Bridge by Dong Nai Province.
However, section road 2 of Communal Road 2 from Vam Cai Sut Bridge to Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway, has not yet been carried out. As a result, the bridge has been completed but has not been opened to traffic due to the lack of connecting roads. The total estimated investment for the extension of the 5.2-kilometer-long Communal Road 2 is nearly VND2,500 billion (US$98 million).
The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of Dong Nai Province has submitted a funding proposal to the Department of Planning and Investment to develop the project and proposed the department send the proposal to the Provincial People's Committee for approval.