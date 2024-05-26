National

Ministry proposes to add two projects in HCMC to key infrastructure list

The Ministry of Transport has submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister to add two transport projects in HCMC to the list of crucial national transportation projects.

Long Thanh Bridge on the HCMC-Long Thanh Expressway

The proposal was made in line with the Prime Minister's directives. The two projects include the HCMC Ring Road No.4 and the expansion of the HCMC - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway section from HCMC to Long Thanh.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Transport proposes adding the chairpersons of the People's Committees of Thai Nguyen, Ben Tre, and Tra Vinh provinces as members of the State Steering Committee for key national and transportation projects to oversee matters concerning land clearance for the Ho Chi Minh Road project, the section from Cho Chu to the Trung Son T-junction, and materials for the section in the Southwest region.

Before this, Decision No.884, dated July 23, 2022, by the Prime Minister, identified the projects or project groups included in the list of key national transportation projects.

The projects include the Ho Chi Minh Road, the North-South Expressway East, the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway, Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway, Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway, the Ring Road No.4 of the Hanoi Capital Region, the Ring Road No.3 of HCMC, the North-South High-Speed Railway, the urban railway lines in Hanoi and HCMC, and the Long Thanh International Airport project.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leads the Steering Committee, comprising 18 members from the Government Office, the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises, various ministries, and chairpersons of the People's Committees of the provinces and cities where the projects pass through.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan

