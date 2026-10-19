Ministry proposes joint air pollution response plan for 8 northern localities

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has proposed a coordination framework for managing severe air pollution across eight northern provinces and cities with measures for warnings, interagency cooperation, and emergency response.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has proposed regulations for responding to severe air pollution in eight northern provinces and cities including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho, and Ninh Binh.

Road dust results from construction activities and the transport of building materials along the frontage road of Thang Long Avenue in Hanoi. File photo

According to the ministry’s office, a proposal has been submitted to Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung recommending that the Government issue a coordination framework and air quality management measures for interprovincial response when severe pollution occurs in the eight northern localities.

The proposed regulations are intended to clearly define warning mechanisms, coordination responsibilities, and response measures among ministries, agencies, and local authorities.

Under the proposal, the initial scope of implementation covers Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, and the provinces of Hung Yen, Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho, and Ninh Binh.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said air pollution in Vietnam, especially in major urban areas, has been increasing, with particulate pollution as the primary concern, particularly fine particulate matter PM2.5. Pollution patterns are seasonal and vary by time of day, affecting public health.

In its environmental status report for the 2021-2025 period, the ministry warned that at automatic and continuous air monitoring stations in the eight localities, the proportion of days when the 24-hour average PM2.5 concentration exceeded the allowable limit ranged from more than 15 percent to nearly 40 percent. The limit is based on the national technical regulation on ambient air quality, QCVN 05:2023/BTNMT.

These localities have high construction and traffic density and host numerous cement plants, steel production facilities, thermal power plants, and other industries that generate large volumes of dust and emissions. Combined with climatic conditions, air pollution can spread across provincial and municipal boundaries.

According to the proposal, the Law on Environmental Protection and tasks outlined in Decision No. 2530/QD-TTg dated November 19, 2025, issued by the Prime Minister approving the National Action Plan on Pollution Mitigation and Air Quality Management for 2026-2030, with a vision to 2045, provide the basis for drafting the regulations.

Following implementation in these eight provinces and cities, the ministry plans to work with other localities to continue advising on the issuance of similar regulations for other regions nationwide.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan