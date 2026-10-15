Vietnam promotes innovation, cooperation for sustainable food systems

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), hosted the 2026 World Food Day Conference in Ho Chi Minh City on October 15.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aimed to strengthen cooperation in implementing the project "Sustainable Development of One Million Hectares of High-Quality, Low-Emission Rice Cultivation Associated with Green Growth in the Mekong Delta by 2030."

The conference was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh, and Dr. Vinod Ahuja, FAO Representative in Vietnam. Nearly 200 delegates attended, including representatives from central and local agencies, diplomatic missions, international organizations, development partners, research institutes, universities, associations, businesses, cooperatives, and local farmers.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

In his opening address, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep emphasized that ensuring food security in the new era can no longer rely solely on increasing output.

He noted that the agricultural sector must shift strongly toward enhancing quality, value, and production efficiency; reducing environmental impact; adapting to climate change; and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for farmers. As a major producer and exporter of agricultural products, Vietnam needs to continuously innovate its production methods and market development to bolster the long-term competitiveness of its produce.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh affirmed the crucial role of science, technology, and innovation in driving green and sustainable agriculture.

He stated that technological solutions must be effectively applied to practical production by aligning research with the needs of farmers and the market, thereby elevating agricultural product value, reducing emissions, and improving producers' livelihoods.

Summer-autumn rice ready for harvest at Tien Dung Cooperative in Thanh Phu Commune, Can Tho City (Photo: SGGP)

The one-million-hectare initiative in the Mekong Delta represents a flagship effort to transform the rice value chain toward high quality, low emissions, and green growth. The project's significance lies not only in its target acreage but also in driving a large-scale shift in farming techniques, seed and input utilization, technology application, production organization, the empowerment of cooperatives and farmers, and stronger linkages between farmers and enterprises.

Regarding future direction, the conference called on agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to review their tasks, inter-agency coordination needs, technical support, and investment requirements. Mekong Delta localities were urged to operationalize plans tailored to their specific ecological conditions and implementation capacities. Development partners were asked to define specific support areas, target locations, resources, and expected outcomes. Additionally, businesses, banks, cooperatives, and value chain actors were encouraged to foster production-consumption linkages and long-term investments.

Ten outstanding women were honored for their contributions to agriculture, agrifood systems, and rural development. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, ten outstanding women were honored for their contributions to agriculture, agrifood systems, and rural development. The honorees represent various fields, including direct production organization, enterprise and value chain development, scientific research, technology application, agricultural extension, and management.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh