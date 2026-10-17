Five collectives, 12 individuals honored with 2026 Vietnam Women’s Awards

Five outstanding collectives and 12 distinguished individuals received the 2026 Vietnam Women’s Awards during a ceremony celebrating Vietnamese Women's Day in Hanoi.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc delivers his speech at the award ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

On the evening of October 16, a ceremony celebrating the 96th anniversary of the Vietnam Women’s Union and Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20) took place at Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc and Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh attended the event alongside numerous domestic and international delegates.

Delivering directive remarks at the ceremony, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc requested ministries, agencies, and local authorities to effectively implement the project supporting women’s entrepreneurship for the 2026–2035 period. He urged the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women’s Union to launch the 2027 "Women’s Innovative Entrepreneurship: Elevating Vietnamese Brands" competition with a focus on practical support and connectivity for high-potential startup ideas and projects.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc presents the 2026 Vietnam Women’s Awards to five collectives recognized for outstanding achievements. (Photo: SGGP)

During the ceremony, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc presented the 2026 Vietnam Women’s Awards to five collectives recognized for outstanding achievements. Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh presented the awards to 12 exceptional individuals across various fields.

In this year’s individual category, the scientific research sector alone honored three female scientists for their prominent accomplishments, representing the new generation of Vietnamese women in the era of digital transformation and international integration. Notably, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Hiep, from the Biomedical Engineering Department at International University under Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, stood out as the author of numerous internationally renowned biomedical studies, holding 136 scientific papers and seven patents.

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh presents the awards to 12 exceptional individuals across various fields. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women’s Union also presented the 2nd Nguyen Thi Dinh Award, honoring 32 exemplary full-time union officials selected from 4,000 cadre members across all levels. Ho Chi Minh City accounted for three of the honored union cadres.

Furthermore, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women’s Union officially launched the 2027 "Women’s Innovative Entrepreneurship: Elevating Vietnamese Brands" competition.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Linh, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, receives the 2nd Nguyen Thi Dinh Award. (Photo: SGGP)

By Bich Quyen, Ha Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh