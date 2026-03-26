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Government urgently tackles air pollution in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP

The Government issues a comprehensive plan to control and improve air quality in the country’s two largest cities, integrating real-time monitoring, environmental data systems, and carbon trading initiatives.

On March 25, the Government issued Resolution No. 67/NQ-CP, outlining the plan to implement National Assembly Resolution No. 247/2025/QH15 on enhancing the effectiveness of environmental protection policies and laws.

The plan sets nine key tasks for 2026 for ministries, agencies and local authorities to implement. Among these, the Government assigned the People’s Committees of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to take lead urgent measures to control, prevent and improve air pollution, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and other relevant ministries and localities.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is tasked with completing and operating the National Environmental Information and Database System, ensuring integration and connectivity with national databases and real-time data sharing.

The system will incorporate geographic information to create environmental quality maps, which will be publicly available and applied in major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

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Illustrative photo

Additionally, the Government has instructed the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to establish and operate a domestic carbon trading platform, supporting efforts to reduce emissions and promote sustainable development.

These measures reflect the Government’s commitment to addressing environmental challenges and improving the health and quality of life of urban residents.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong

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air pollution Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City environmental challenges environmental quality maps carbon trading initiatives environmental data systems real-time monitoring system

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