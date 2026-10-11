Outstanding young people honored for living beautifully 2026

The “Youth Living Beautifully” Awards honors 15 outstanding young people whose exemplary actions have helped spread the spirit of living positively and contributing to the community among Vietnamese youth. (Photo: SGGP)

The award honors 15 outstanding young people whose exemplary actions have helped spread the spirit of living positively and contributing to the community among Vietnamese youth.

Each honoree has an inspiring story that has made a strong impact on the community. They include Pham The Quang, a lecturer at the Academy of Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue, who personally searched for seven victims and rescued another seven from the rubble following an earthquake in Venezuela in 2026; Dinh Viet Tuong from Quang Tri Province, who has TICS syndrome, a form of neurological motor disability, and has gained popularity on social media for sharing positive stories on TikTok, as well as for his acclaimed role in the currently screening film “Human Trafficking Camp”; and Hoang Thi Hien, a preschool teacher in Nghe An Province who had to have one leg amputated after saving a two-year-old pupil from a dangerous situation.

More than 1,200 young people gathered at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in Hanoi for the final leg and closing ceremony of the 2026 “I Love My Fatherland” Journey, on October 10. (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier that morning, more than 1,200 young people gathered at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in Hanoi for the final leg and closing ceremony of the 2026 “I Love My Fatherland” Journey, organized by the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee. Launched in Nghe An Province in May, the journey has passed through numerous historical and cultural landmarks and revolutionary heritage sites across the country.

In localities nationwide, Youth Federation chapters organized activities to honor and support those who had rendered service to the country, promote social welfare, educate young people about national traditions, and raise awareness of national sovereignty over seas and islands and of the country's borders.

On digital platforms, more than 155,000 inspiring stories and over 24,000 videos under the theme “I Love My Fatherland” were shared. According to a representative of the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee, the journey generated nearly 1.3 billion social media impressions.

By Bich Quyen, Tien Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh