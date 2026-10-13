96 outstanding farmers honored marking 40 years of Doi Moi

Vietnam has honored 96 outstanding farmers for their contributions to 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), recognizing achievements in agricultural production, business, technology application and rural development.

Outstanding Vietnamese Farmers of 2026 at a gathering on the morning of October 12 (Photo: SGGP)

On October 12 in Hanoi, the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Central Committee held a ceremony honoring 96 exemplary farmers with the title “Outstanding Vietnamese Farmers for 40 Years of Doi Moi” in 2026, marking the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (October 14, 1930–2026).

The ceremony was attended by Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Bui Thi Minh Hoai, along with representatives of ministries, sectors, and localities, and the farmers being honored.

According to the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Central Committee, the 96 honorees are outstanding examples in crop cultivation, livestock farming, aquaculture, agricultural product trading, and new-style rural area development. Many have established large-scale production models, generated jobs, built partnerships among farming households, and applied science and technology to increase product value and achieve high revenues.

Mr. Luong Quoc Doan, President of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Central Committee, speaks at a gathering of 96 outstanding Vietnamese farmers on the morning of October 12. (Photo: SGGP)

Notable examples include Pham Van Luong from Hai Phong, who generated VND206 billion in revenue from poultry breeding and trading; Dang Van Bay from Vinh Long, whose shrimp farming model generated VND200 billion (US$7.95 million) in revenue; and Le Manh Cuong from Phu Tho, who earned VND200 billion through a combined livestock farming and ornamental plant cultivation model.

In terms of production scale, Nguyen Hong Phuong from An Giang Province cultivates rice on 224 hectares, while Nguyen Minh Thanh from Khanh Hoa Province has developed a 128-hectare model combining organic and circular agriculture with ecotourism.

Earlier the same morning in Hanoi, the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Central Committee held a gathering and presented certificates of merit to the 96 Outstanding Vietnamese Farmers for 40 Years of Doi Moi (Renewal).

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh