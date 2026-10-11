National

Civil Servants to receive 7 consecutive days off for 2027 Lunar New Year

SGGP

Civil servants and public employees will have a seven-day break for the 2027 Lunar New Year and a four-day break for National Day in 2027.

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Government officers and workers will enjoy a 7-day holiday for the 2027 Tet (Lunar New Year), from February 4 to February 10, 2027 (from the 28th day of the last month to the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

On October 10, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an official notice regarding the 2027 Lunar New Year holiday and National Day holiday schedules for cadres, civil servants, public employees, and workers in state administrative agencies, public service units, political organizations, socio-political organizations, and enterprises.

Under the announcement, officials, civil servants, and public employees of state administrative agencies, public service units, political organizations, and socio-political organizations will take a seven consecutive-day holiday for the Lunar New Year from February 4 to February 10, 2027 (from the 28th day of the last month to the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Additionally, government officers and workers will receive a four-day holiday for National Day in 2027, spanning from Thursday, September 2, 2027, through Sunday, September 5, 2027.

For workers outside the public sector, employers will determine the holiday schedules for the Lunar New Year and National Day based on actual operational conditions.

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By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

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seven-day break 2027 Lunar New Year National Day

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