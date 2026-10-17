Farmers receive training to strengthen crime prevention skills

On October 16 in Hanoi, the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Central Committee and the Ministry of Public Security jointly held the first “Listening to Farmers” Forum of 2026.

Senior Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen, Deputy Minister of Public Security, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

At the forum, many delegates expressed concern that online fraud is increasingly shifting to rural areas, where some residents have limited skills in identifying and preventing risks in the digital environment.

Major General Nguyen Manh Hung, Deputy Director of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry of Public Security, advised people not to share passwords, one-time passwords (OTPs), or personal identification information with untrusted sources, click on unfamiliar links, or conduct transactions through unofficial channels.

He said the ministry was implementing various measures, including expanding telecommunications infrastructure to villages and hamlets to make digital services more accessible to residents.

According to Major General Nguyen Manh Hung, commune-level police will proactively establish mobile teams to visit every alley and household to help residents activate and use the services available on the VNeID app.

Following the merger of hamlets and residential groups, each hamlet now covers a larger area and may comprise thousands of households. In contrast, the number of hamlet heads and grassroots security personnel has declined.

Major General Nguyen Manh Hung, Deputy Director of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry of Public Security, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding management, Senior Colonel Tran Quy Truong, Deputy Director of the Department for Building the All-People Movement for National Security Protection (VO5) under the Ministry of Public Security, said the ministry’s policy was to maintain the current number of members while allowing personnel to be deployed flexibly according to local conditions.

Specifically, each grassroots security and public order team may have between five and 10 members. In areas with complex security and public order situations, local authorities may decide on a larger team size.

Senior Colonel Tran Quy Truong, Deputy Director of the Department for Building the All-People Movement for National Security Protection (VO5) under the Ministry of Public Security, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking with farmers, Senior Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen, Deputy Minister of Public Security, called on the Vietnam Farmers’ Union and the Ministry of Public Security to maintain their coordination in public awareness campaigns and training to improve farmers’ awareness of crime prevention and their related skills.

He also proposed holding the “Listening to Farmers” forum annually, focusing on discussing and resolving practical issues related to security and public order, production, business activities, and people’s livelihoods.

Representatives of departments under the Ministry of Public Security said that police would focus on tracing violations along supply chains and handling offenses from raw material sourcing to distribution. Inspections of collective kitchens at schools, hospitals, and industrial parks would also be strengthened to address food safety violations.

The ministry will also work with telecommunications providers and banks to verify subscriber and account information and prevent identities from being exploited for criminal activities. Investigations into fraud rings will be intensified.

Luong Quoc Doan, Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Central Committee, delivers the opening remarks. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh