Long Thanh Airport accelerates preparations for operations in December 2026

ACV aims to begin partial commercial operations on December 24, 2026, before gradually expanding operations as infrastructure and operational requirements are completed.

Resources focused on critical packages determining project timeline

The runway at Long Thanh International Airport. (Photo: ACV)

According to Airports Corporation of Vietnam, as of early October 2026, work completed on Component Project 3, which covers essential facilities at Long Thanh International Airport in Phase 1, had reached 85.55 percent of the total contract value.

Of the 16 construction packages, 12 are generally on track to meet the schedule for the planned launch of operations in December 2026. Four packages have been completed in full, while eight are progressing as scheduled, with many key items exceeding 90 percent completion. ACV is focusing on resolving obstacles, mobilizing additional resources, and accelerating construction on the four packages on the project’s critical path: the passenger terminal; airside roads and technical infrastructure; Cargo Terminal No. 1; and the parking garage, to ensure the overall schedule is met.

Completed packages include the construction of connecting roads along Routes 1 and 2, site grading and drainage, foundation piles for the passenger terminal, and the boundary fence within the 1,810-hectare project area. These achievements provide a foundation for concentrating resources on the remaining work, particularly facilities directly serving passengers, cargo, and airport operations.

An aerial view of Long Thanh International Airport. (Photo: ACV)

Mr. Nguyen Duc Hung, Acting General Director of ACV, said the corporation would formally report to the Government on its target of commencing commercial operations at Long Thanh International Airport on December 24, 2026. It would also inform airlines so they could proactively develop their operational plans.

Alongside airport construction, ACV is preparing legal dossiers and operational documents for submission to the relevant authorities. Items expected to be reviewed and approved in October and November 2026 include the airport operating certificate, service provision licenses, the airport operations manual, the T1 terminal operations manual, and the aviation security program.

These tasks require close coordination among construction teams, operating units, and regulatory authorities. Completion of the facilities must be accompanied by the necessary documentation, procedures, and operational requirements. As a new airport with multiple interconnected technological systems and equipment, Long Thanh requires readiness to be assessed across the entire service chain. ACV is therefore implementing the work in a coordinated manner to ensure the airport can operate safely from the start of commercial flight services.

Comprehensive operational trials and a phased launch

The skylight roof system at the Long Thanh International Airport passenger terminal has been fully installed. (Photo: ACV)

To assess coordination among infrastructure, equipment, and personnel, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) is implementing a comprehensive Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) program in three rounds, aiming to ensure that Long Thanh International Airport is ready for safe, integrated operations.

The exercises will cover three comprehensive scenarios spanning key areas, including passenger services and ground transport connections, baggage handling, airfield operations, security and safety, and information and communications technology (ICT). For the Fuel Hydrant System (FHS), ACV expects to complete inspections and trial runs and obtain approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam in November 2026.

To accelerate preparations for the airport’s operational phase, ACV is working with consultants from Incheon International Airport in South Korea to develop 55 operational scenarios. Several scenarios underwent trial runs in September 2026, with the aim of testing the entire passenger service chain to ensure compliance with safety and quality requirements and operational readiness according to schedule.

The airport’s internal road network is progressing on schedule. (Photo: SGGP)

ACV has developed its operational plan based on a gradual expansion of capacity. In the initial phase, from December 2026 to March 2027, the passenger terminal is expected to use its western wing and central area, focusing on domestic flights and short-haul international routes. Weekly traffic is projected to reach a maximum of 366 flights, including 322 domestic and 44 international services.

From April to October 2027, Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet are expected to add international routes and several domestic services, bringing passenger traffic to approximately 50 percent of the airport’s designed capacity. During this period, assessments will also be conducted for certification to handle cargo shipments to Europe and the United States.

From October 2027, based on the winter flight schedule, the plan aims to bring the full route network into operation and utilize the entire designed capacity of Long Thanh International Airport’s Phase 1 facilities.

Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) recently held a working session with the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to coordinate aviation security, digital transformation, and preparations for Phase 1 operations at Long Thanh International Airport. The two sides focused on reviewing plans for security, safety, immigration control, and airport systems operations, ensuring seamless integration of infrastructure, equipment, technology, and operational procedures. The implementation of electronic identification and authentication solutions and biometric recognition was identified as a key priority to improve screening accuracy, increase automation, and enhance passenger convenience. ACV and the Immigration Department agreed to strengthen information exchange, connectivity, and data sharing and refine coordination procedures among relevant forces. These efforts aim to shorten processing times while meeting security and safety requirements when Long Thanh International Airport begins operations.

By Quang Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh