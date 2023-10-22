Ministry plans to identify house numbers for transparent real estate market

The Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry of Public Security planned to identify house numbers for transparent real estate market.

C06 yesterday signed a cooperation agreement with Vietnam Electricity Corporation to promote the implementation of Project 06 – a development project applying population data, identification, and electronic authentication to serve national digital transformation in the period 2022 - 2025 with a vision to 2030.

The project aims to do is to guide people to perform public services/online public services, connect data between ministries and agencies, authenticate mobile subscription information, and step by step remove junk SIM status to prevent fraud, slander, and threats.

C06 said that in the process of coordinating with the post office, the Ministry of Public Security is advising on solutions to make the real estate market transparent through a plan to identify house numbers for a national real estate exchange that allows identification of individuals and organizations participating in transactions.

Deputy Director of C06 Colonel Vu Van Tan said that the identification of house numbers is to comply with the Prime Minister’s instructions in Directive No. 13/CT-TTg dated May 19, 2023, on repairing inadequacies in investment consulting and construction of works and projects in the transportation industry. The Ministry of Public Security manages population data and real estate documents. From the above platforms, the identification of house numbers aims to make the real estate market transparent.

According to C06, the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment are currently in charge of building data on house numbers, the goal is to specifically number each house, apartment or plot of land according to unified rules. From that rule, the Ministry of Public Security collects a database of house numbers, plus information collected from people's committees in communes and districts to standardize data to serve the task.