Ministry outlines key tasks to develop cultural industries

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on November 5 issued a plan to carry out the Prime Minister’s Directive No.30, dated August 29, 2024, on the development of cultural industries.

Artists and tourists participate in bamboo dance at Northwest Cuisine and Cultural Space Festival. (Photo: VNA)

The plan set forth key tasks for the ministry, including building and submitting to competent authorities a strategy for the development of cultural industries by 2030, with a vision to 2045; stepping up disseminations to raise public awareness of their position and role in socio-economic development; and making, completing, and proposing necessary and appropriate mechanisms and policies.

The ministry will research and develop investment and support plans for different stages of priority cultural industries that need to be developed; carry out the pilot implementation in certain areas under its management by 2030; create distinctive cultural industry products and services linked to regions, areas, and localities; develop statistical and database frameworks and a digital map; and research, propose, and connect to form a fund to encourage innovation and the development of cultural industries.

In addition, the plan also outlines the tasks of organizing national creative awards for cultural industry products and services, and activities to honour individuals, organisations, and businesses with significant contributions to the development of cultural industries; and supporting, consulting, and connecting to build cooperation mechanisms and linkages between authors/copyright holders and organizations or individuals wishing to exploit and use their works.

Attention will be paid to developing software systems for searching, matching, and comparing to detect and combat copyright infringements and related rights violations in cyberspace and the digital environment; promoting exchanges, cooperation, and linkages to foster the development of the domestic and international cultural industry market and products; and establishing programs to support and provide advice on the development of cultural industries.

In a move to bring Vietnam onto the global cultural stage, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 29 signed a directive outlining tasks for the development of the country's cultural industries, aiming to position it as a major player in the field, aligning with contemporary trends and unlocking the potential for socio-economic growth.

The directive stressed that cultural industries worldwide are rapidly expanding, and recognized as a sustainable force driving resource pooling, competitive advantages and positive contributions to national branding and economic development. Vietnam, with its rich cultural heritage and burgeoning creative scene, is poised to capitalise on this momentum.

It underlined an urgent need to harness technology, business acumen, creativity, cultural capital, and intellectual property rights to produce cultural and economic value-laden products and services.

By maximizing its potential and fostering diversity and cross-sectoral linkages, Vietnam aims to meet the criteria of creativity, identity, uniqueness, professionalism, healthiness, competitiveness, and sustainability based on national, scientific, and popular foundations. This approach should progressively build a national brand and integrate the country into the global value chain, aligning with market economy rules and both domestic and international laws.

The PM urged ministries, ministry-level, and Government agencies to raise their awareness of the position, role, and importance of cultural industries for socio-economic development and promotion of Vietnamese culture. Strong leadership and a targeted approach are essential to steer this strategic effort effectively.

Vietnamplus