Ministry of Home Affairs approves 5-day holiday proposal for Reunification Day

On April 5, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a dispatch providing feedback on the proposal for swapping working days for the holidays of National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1).

Accordingly, the Ministry of Home Affairs agreed with the plan proposed by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs to include an additional day off on April 29, with a compensatory working day afterward to extend the holiday period. The Ministry of Home Affairs also consented to the draft content of the report to be submitted to the Prime Minister, prepared by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs.

Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs recommended that the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs complete the documentation and promptly present it to the Prime Minister for review, ensuring proactive organization and scheduling of tasks within the political system, relevant agencies, organizations, and among the public.

Previously, the Ministry of Home Affairs received a letter from the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs regarding the proposed exchange of working days for the upcoming holidays. In 2024, April 29, a working day, falls on a Monday, positioned between two weekend days and the holiday dates of April 30 and May 1.

To refine the proposal, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs sought opinions on this working day swap from 15 ministries and sectors.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan

National Reunification Day (April 30) International Workers' Day (May 1)

