Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism to oversee press and publishing sectors

Starting from March 1, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will assume new functions and responsibilities, overseeing press and publishing sectors.

According to a government-issued decree stipulating functions, tasks, powers and organizational structure of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the ministry is assigned to take over some state management duties, including the state management of media activities and publishing.

The decree takes effect from March 1.

Currently, the ministry consists of 25 focal units, including 19 administrative agencies and six public non-business units. Notably, the ministry oversees key agencies such as the Press Department, the Department of Broadcasting, Television and Electronic Information; the Department of Publishing, Printing and Distribution; and the Department of Grassroots and External Information which were formerly under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

As for the fields of journalism, broadcasting and television, the ministry is responsible for issuing licenses, monitoring press activities, setting industry standards, organizing journalism contests and festivals, and supervising radio and television content to ensure official and culturally appropriate information.

Regarding the sectors of publishing, printing and distribution, the ministry will manage licensing, inspect and archive publications, issue editorial certificates, and oversee domestic and international publications.

For the field of electronic information, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will regulate websites, social media platforms and online gaming services to ensure compliance with Vietnamese cultural and ethical standards.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong