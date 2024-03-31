Ministry has plan for adequate power supply in dry season

The Minister of Industry and Trade has just issued Directive No. 05 requiring related agencies to supply enough electricity during the peak months of the dry season in 2024.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has plan for adequate power supply in dry season (Photo: baochinhphu)

According to the Minister of Industry and Trade’s Directive 05, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PVN), Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Group (TKV), Dong Bac Corporation, National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) were asked to develop a plan for adequate power supply during the dry season.

In particular, EVN must closely follow weather developments including temperature and hydrology, the operation of power sources to properly adjust and regulate large hydroelectric reservoirs in the North to ensure redundancy for the power system during the peak dry season months of 2024.

EVN needs to direct the National Load Dispatch Center (EVNNLDC) to properly mobilize power sources in the national power system to ensure sufficient power supply for socio-economic development and people's daily needs.



Moreover, under the EVN’s guidance, EVNNLDC ought to ensure its operation in compliance with commitments in signed commercial agreements for electricity purchase and fuel supply, especially commercial agreements with BOT power plant projects, coal supply chart for electricity production in 2024, and the gas supply plan for electricity production in 2024.

The Minister of Industry and Trade also requested EVN to coordinate with PVN, TKV, Dong Bac Corporation and investors of thermal power plants to update and announce electricity needs to ensure enough time for thermal power plant investors’ preparation of adequate coal sources for electricity production as per planning while maintaining sufficient coal inventory according to norms, especially for BOT thermal power plants and thermal power plants using imported coals.

Leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade directed related agencies to mainly focus on 6 main groups of tasks and solutions. Firstly, related units should concentrate resources to ensure the completion of power source projects and enhance transmission capacity, especially the 500kV line 3 of Quang Trach - Pho Noi.

Second, these bodies should ensure a sufficient and continuous supply of fuel for power generation (coal power and gas power). Third, inspection and monitoring of equipment operations at power plants should be increased to solve possible problems. Fourth, they should properly regulate hydropower to reserve during the peak of the dry season. Fifth, staff of related units should strengthen the review of line corridors - power transmission systems (500kV and 200kV lines). Sixth, they should encourage people to save power.

In February and March, working groups from the Ministry of Industry and Trade worked with power generation, transmission, and distribution units to review the power supply for the dry season and for the whole year 2024. On March 28, the Minister of Industry and Trade issued additional directives requiring all means to ensure electricity for the peak months of the dry season this year.

Addressing at the regular press conference lately held, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan revealed that the Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a separate plan to ensure electricity for the months from April to July.

By Van Phuc – Translated By Anh Quan