Power industry strives to ensure adequate electricity supply in dry season

After the Lunar New Year, temperatures have begun to rise in the Southern region. Alongside seasonal weather changes, there's growing concern about power outages causing disruptions in the lives of residents in certain areas of Ho Chi Minh City.

The electricity industry strives to ensure electricity supply for business operations.

Power outage at noon

On February 22, Binh Chanh Power Company notified L.V.T., residing in Block D of the Him Lam residential area in Binh Chanh District, about a temporary power interruption from 12:48 p.m. to 2:48 p.m. due to a grid malfunction. L.V.T. expressed frustration, as the power outage occurred early in the hot season, causing significant disruption to household activities. Additionally, work at the office was affected due to internet downtime.

In response to the situation, a customer service hotline representative from the HCMC Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) explained that the notification was issued to residents of the Him Lam residential area by Binh Chanh Power Company due to a fire incident in the nearby vicinity. When asked about the specific location of the fire, the customer service representative requested the caller’s name and phone number in order to provide an answer later.

Likewise, the Management Board of Giai Viet Apartment Building in District 8 notified residents that Cho Lon Power Company would be cutting electricity in the apartment complex to carry out significant repairs to the Busway system. The power outage was scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on February 23. Residents were upset by the inconvenience during the hot weather, especially with elevator operations also being suspended.

Power outages have also affected residents at Thanh Da apartment complex in Binh Thanh District. Nguyen Thuy, a resident there, lamented, “On the evening of February 22, while I was blow-drying my hair, the power suddenly went out in my apartment. Throughout the night of February 22, I had to rely on a hand fan and wait until the following morning for the electrician to inspect and repair the circuit breaker.”

Ensuring sufficient power supply

Speaking to SGGP Newspaper, Mr. Bui Trung Kien, Deputy General Director of EVNHCMC, explained that power outages in the Him Lam and Giai Viet apartment complexes are normal occurrences during this period. During maintenance and improvement works on the electrical infrastructure in residential areas, localized power interruptions occur at specified times. He reassured that the city's power grid is currently functioning normally.

To ensure an adequate electricity supply during this year's dry and hot season, Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) leadership chaired a meeting on February 20 to implement plans for electricity provision and operation of the national power system from March to July, the peak months of the dry and hot season. EVN leaders instructed the five power corporations (Northern, Central, Southern, Hanoi, and HCMC) to enhance the quality of load forecasting and management and calculate the mobilization of electricity sources from diesel generators. Northern coal-fired power plants must guarantee unit availability and reliability, with no incidents permitted during the dry season's peak months. Units are required to complete distribution grid repair work by March 31, 2024.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh issued Directive No.05/CT-TTg on February 14, 2024, regarding the assurance of electricity supply and the provision of coal and gas for electricity production in the coming time. In this directive, the Prime Minister requests the Chairman of EVN to coordinate with the National Load Dispatch Center in developing plans and operational methods for the national power system to ensure electricity supply, particularly by emphasizing backup power sources, hydroelectric availability, and sufficient fuel for thermal power plants to meet peak demand during the dry season each year. Additionally, the directive calls for the implementation of electricity-saving measures across all sectors.

Temperature may reach 40 degrees Celsius Mr. Le Dinh Quyet, Deputy Head of the Forecasting Department of the Southern Region Hydro-Meteorological Center, reported that in the first half of February, HCMC experienced an extensive heatwave, with temperatures peaking above 36 degrees Celsius in the city center. Actual perceived temperatures in urban areas were even higher due to reflections from roads, buildings, and concrete. The forecast suggests that HCMC and the Southern region will continue to endure prolonged wide-spread heatwaves, particularly in March and April, with average temperatures higher than in previous years. The highest temperatures during this year's heatwave season are predicted to reach around 39-40 degrees Celsius.

