Ministry determined to eliminate 400,000 dilapidated houses by 2025

Driven by the Prime Minister's initiative, the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs sets a goal of fundamentally eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses by 2025, helping the poor and ethnic minorities to have stable and solid houses.

Minister Dao Ngoc Dung of Ethnic and Religious Affairs

Yesterday, the Ministry of Ethnic Minorities and Religions held a National Conference on ethnic and religious affairs in Nha Trang City, Khanh Hoa Province. The conference focused on two key agenda items including consulting on the development of the National Target Program for Ethnic Minorities and Mountainous Areas for the 2021-2030 period, and reviewing ethnic and religious work in the first quarter and outlining key tasks for the second quarter of 2025.

At the conference, participants concentrated on discussing, assessing, and proposing topics, locations, and policies concerning health, culture, education, human resource development, security, and defense. The implementation of the Program for the 2026–2030 period is expected to be organized at the local level amid a reduction in the number of provincial administrations, the absence of district-level governments, and fewer communes eligible for the Program.

At the same time, the conference reviewed ethnic and religious affairs in the first quarter and outlined key tasks for the second quarter of 2025. It addressed challenges and obstacles in ethnic and religious work at districts and communes.

Additionally, it focused on developing and guiding the implementation of policies for administrative units undergoing restructuring under the Program’s first phase, as well as providing guidance on policies for commune- and village-level administrative units in ethnic minority and mountainous areas.

By Hieu Giang - Translated by Anh Quan