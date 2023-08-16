Ministry announces hotlines for tourism activities on upcoming national holidays

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on August 15 announced the launch of two hotlines to timely receive complaints and quickly respond to reports related to tourist activities on the occasion of National Day (September 2).

Accordingly, the rapid response team will receive reports on two phone numbers 024.39437610 and 0904342536, and mailbox duongdaynong@bvhttdl.gov.vn. during the four-day holiday from September 1-4 to celebrate National Day.

Inspectors of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recommended that visitors need carefully learn about tourism programs and choose prestigious travel agencies with essential certificates, such as business registration certificates, domestic and international travel service business licenses, evaluation and decision on recognition of tourist accommodation establishment class, inspection result of technical infrastructure and services of tourist accommodation establishments.

In addition, they have to confirm information on travel contracts, find out information about travel agencies at the website http://csdl.vietnamtourism.gov.vn.

Travelers must refuse enterprises that are not eligible for business activities, travel agencies with false advertisements and businesses that scramble to lure visitors or force tourists to buy goods and services.