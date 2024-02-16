Ministry accelerates construction progress of 500 kV circuit 3-line project

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien this morning chaired a working session on evaluating and reviewing the construction progress of the 500kV circuit 3-line project from Quang Trach in Quang Binh Province to Pho Noi in Hung Yen Province.

Attending the meeting were leaders of the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC), the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Transport, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), the National Power Transmission Corporation and the People's Committees of nine provinces on the 500kV line (Quang Trach - Pho Noi).

At the working session, General Director of EVN Nguyen Anh Tuan informed that 226 bidding packages of the project have signed construction contracts so far, excluding four bidding packages which are expected to complete procedures to sign contracts in the next few days.

Although the site handover rate for erecting electric poles has reached 91 percent, 405 locations have not been handed over and 99 handed-over locations have not yet been constructed due to problems related to procedures for converting forest land usage purposes and temporary roads serving the construction of each component project.

The EVN leaders suggested the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOTI) to report the obstacles to the Government and the Prime Minister to allow localities to promptly resolve some procedures without waiting for amendments from Decree 156.

Besides, the localities need to deploy works under the Prime Minister's instructions at meetings and promptly hand over construction sites and corridors.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said that the 500kV circuit 3-line project has a total length of about 519 kilometers with 1,179 electric pillar foundation sites and a total investment of about VND22,000 billion (US$899 million).

During the Tet holiday, workers have been still working day and night at the construction site of the 20th electric pillar under the 500kV circuit 3- line project (Quang Trach - Pho Noi) through Thanh Hoa Province to ensure the project progress on schedule before June 30. (Photo: Tran Thu Huong)

It is a very important project in strengthening the 500kV North-Central transmission grid capacity as well as providing electricity to the North right now and in the coming years.

The project is set to be completed before June 30, 2024, but the workload for the project construction is currently very large.

According to Minister Nguyen Hong Dien, nine localities on the 500kV circuit 3-line project and relevant units need to concentrate on removing obstacles to ensure the project progress as planned.

The State Steering Committee for important national and key energy projects will host monthly meetings to discuss work progress, resolve difficulties and problems and make proposals and recommendations with the set target of completing the project on schedule as directed by the Prime Minister.

The meetings will take place monthly, begining from now until June 30.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong