Minimizing difficulties in arranging administrative bodies of quarters, hamlets

The arrangement of the administrative apparatus and personnel work at the levels of hamlet and quarter has assured that problems of residents and businesses must be solved smoothly, and technology application in converting documents.

Speaking at a direct and virtual conference on implementing the plan for the arrangement of the organizational apparatus of quarters and hamlets which was held on August 11, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that the quarter/hamlet organizational system is established in line with the State administrative apparatus from Central level to provincial, city, district in accordance with the Central Party Committee’s regulations.

He asked local authorities to directly delegate the arrangement work and promptly solve problems arising during the implementation process.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung said that the city has implemented a pilot plan for arranging quarters in An Phu, Hiep Binh Phuoc, and Hiep Phu wards. After rearranging, the number of quarters of the three wards increased from 15 to 76. The units downsized their number of employees to 183.

The city’s difficulties and challenges in carrying out the arrangement are the rearrangement of the Party organizations, funds for the arrangement work and maintenance of quarters’ activities in the coming time, and allocation of the Youth Union’s staff.

The Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City proposed HCMC’s administration gives instructions for using funds for the arrangement work and maintenance of quarters’ activities and organizes conferences on training localities to implement their assigned tasks.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 7, Tran Quoc Xuan said that the district will have 214 quarters, including 193 units with a population dimension of over 500 households of each and 21 quarters with a number of less than 500 households of each.

The district has currently urgently completed a report on selecting and appointing staff for the different roles at quarters and honoring non-special-operational forces for their outstanding contribution, especially in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic to submit to the HCMC People’s Committee.