“Military–Civilian Solidarity Meal” strengthens Great National Unity Bloc

On June 7, the Party Committee and the Defense Command Region 6 of Con Dao Special Zone, in coordination with the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Con Dao Special Zone, organized the “Military–Civilian Solidarity Meal” program.
Speaking at the event, Colonel Tran Van Chung, Political Commissar of the Defense Command of Region 6 of Con Dao Special Zone, said that the program is held regularly to share difficulties with residents and provide encouragement for disadvantaged people to strive to improve their lives.
The “Military–Civilian Solidarity Meal” program is not only a meaningful activity aimed at supporting the material well-being of disadvantaged residents but also an opportunity for officers and soldiers of the armed forces to engage more closely with the people, better understand their circumstances, and share in the challenges they face.
The program helps strengthen public confidence in Party committees, authorities, and the armed forces, while fostering the great national unity bloc and reinforcing the people-based defense posture. It also contributes to meeting the requirements of safeguarding sovereignty and maintaining security and public order in Con Dao Special Zone.