“Military–Civilian Solidarity Meal” strengthens Great National Unity Bloc

In a warm and friendly atmosphere, delegates joined more than 300 disadvantaged residents and elderly people from across the special zone for a communal meal.

Colonel Tran Van Chung, Political Commissar of the Defense Command of Region 6 of Con Dao Special Zone meets the locals in the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 7, the Party Committee and the Defense Command Region 6 of Con Dao Special Zone, in coordination with the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Con Dao Special Zone, organized the “Military–Civilian Solidarity Meal” program.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Tran Van Chung, Political Commissar of the Defense Command of Region 6 of Con Dao Special Zone, said that the program is held regularly to share difficulties with residents and provide encouragement for disadvantaged people to strive to improve their lives.

The “Military–Civilian Solidarity Meal” program is not only a meaningful activity aimed at supporting the material well-being of disadvantaged residents but also an opportunity for officers and soldiers of the armed forces to engage more closely with the people, better understand their circumstances, and share in the challenges they face.

The program helps strengthen public confidence in Party committees, authorities, and the armed forces, while fostering the great national unity bloc and reinforcing the people-based defense posture. It also contributes to meeting the requirements of safeguarding sovereignty and maintaining security and public order in Con Dao Special Zone.

More than 300 underprivileged residents in Con Dao Special Zone join the Military–Civilian Solidarity Meal Program. (Photo: SGGP)

Officers and soldiers of the Defense Command of Region 6 of Con Dao Special Zone share a lunch meal with local residents. (Photo: SGGP)

The organizing committee receives generous financial contributions and support from donors to help sustain the program in the coming editions. (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Thang - Translated by Kim Khanh