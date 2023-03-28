Military Zone 7 to hand over land for construction of T3 terminal on Mar 30

According to the plan, Tay Nam Company and No.7 Textile Company are scheduled to hand over the military land for the construction of the T3 passenger terminal project to the People's Committee of Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, on March 30.

On March 28, Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, Member of the Central Party Committee cum Commander of Military Zone 7, inspected the handover of national defense land to carry out the construction project of the T3 passenger terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Attending the working session was Brigadier General Du Truong Giang, Deputy Commander of Military Zone 7.

Major General Nguyen Truong Thang visited the actual areas where the land handover was being prepared by Tay Nam Company and No.7 Textile Company to understand the situation and check the land transfer process.

According to the plan, the total area of national defense land for the construction of the T3 passenger terminal project and the connecting roads with the T3 passenger terminal covers an area of over 5,100 square meters in Ward 13, Tan Binh District. Specifically, Tay Nam Company manages an area of over 2,300 square meters, while No.7 Textile Company manages an area of over 2,800 square meters.

In the past few days, under the guidance of the Commander of Military Zone 7, No.7 Textile Company has proactively dismantled and developed a plan to relocate machinery and equipment to carry out the land handover. Tay Nam Company has also worked with relevant parties to agree on the military land handover plan.

On-site directing, Major General Nguyen Truong Thang requested that companies strictly follow the Ministry of Defense's instructions to relocate factories and promptly hand over land to build the T3 terminal.

