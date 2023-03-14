National defense land to be handed over before Mar 31 for T3 terminal project

Deputy Minister of National Defense, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, has urged military units to accelerate the construction, renovation, and repair of facilities affected by the T3 passenger terminal project, as well as the roads connecting to the terminal. They should also work closely with HCMC and Tan Binh District authorities to transfer national defense land before March 31, 2023.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, and Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Standing Member of the Central Military Commission, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, and Deputy Minister of National Defense, along with relevant agencies and units, on March 13, conducted a site visit to oversee the transfer of national defense land for the construction of the T3 passenger terminal project and the associated traffic road project linking to the T3 passenger terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Following the on-site inspection, a working session was held between the two sides. Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong requested the HCMC People's Committee to direct relevant agencies and Tan Binh District to work closely with military units in resolving any issues that may arise during the counting of assets on the land. He also called for the approval of the compensation and support plan for site clearance.

In addition, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong urged military units to expedite the construction, renovation, and repair of facilities impacted by the T3 passenger terminal project and the connecting roads. He emphasized the need for close coordination with HCMC and Tan Binh District authorities to ensure the timely transfer of national defense land before March 31, 2023. Notably, the land for the construction of three hangars that Vietstar Airlines Multirole Corporation is operating must be handed over before April 15, 2023.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, expressed his gratitude for the resolute spirit of the Ministry of National Defense and agreed with the recommendations of relevant agencies regarding the handover of national defense land for the two aforementioned projects. He also affirmed that HCMC, along with military agencies and units, will make every effort to coordinate and implement the site clearance policy in accordance with regulations while providing maximum support to affected units.

Mr. Phan Van Mai urged Tan Binh District and relevant departments to collaborate urgently and receive documents from military units for the fastest implementation and handover of the site.

According to a report from the Operations Department under the General Staff under the Vietnam People's Army, as of February 28, 2023, the Air Defense - Air Force had already handed over nearly 8.5 hectares out of the total 16 hectares for the T3 passenger terminal project.

Regarding the project of connecting roads with the T3 passenger terminal, which covers about 12.5 hectares, the authorities of HCMC and Tan Binh District have worked with relevant units to determine red boundary lines, plug boundary markers, and count assets on land. Military Region 7 and the People's Committee of HCMC are currently discussing a plan for compensation and site clearance.