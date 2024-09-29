Military Engineering Unit Rotation 2 returns home from peacekeeping mission

Vietnam’s Military Engineering Unit Rotation 2 has successfully fulfilled its peacekeeping mission at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and was welcomed home with a ceremony at Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport on September 28.

At the ceremony to welcome home Military Engineering Unit Rotation 2. (Photo: VNA)

Major General Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence, lauded the efforts made by the soldiers during their one-year term in Abyei, leaving lasting impressions on international friends and local people in particular about a friendly, responsible and noble Vietnam.

They helped promote the image of Uncle Ho’s soldiers as well as Vietnamese blue beret soldiers to the world and create close links between the local administrations, residents and the UN’s peacekeeping force, thus creating favorable conditions for the next units to successfully carry out their missions, he affirmed.

Colonel Nguyen Viet Hung, head of the unit, said within one year in Abyei, the unit repaired a 59-kilometer road linking Sudan and South Sudan, opened new patrol routes with a total length of 337 kilometers, towered 86 vehicles of the UN stuck in mud and ensured the construction, maintenance and consolidation of a helicopter landing site.

The unit also carried out other special missions as requested by the UNISFA on the basis of the MoU signed between the Vietnamese Government and the UN to support humanitarian activities in areas with difficulties while engaging in humanitarian assistance to local people, he added.

