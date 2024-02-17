Metro line 2’s technical works continuously implemented after Tet holidays

Ho Chi Minh City

The HCMC Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR) on February 17 held a ceremony to return to work on the project construction of the HCMC’s Metro Line No.2 after the Tet holidays.

Speaking at the event, deputy head of the MAUR Bui Anh Huan said that the total investment for metro line 2 connecting Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Tham Luong depot in District 12 is nearly VND47, 900 billion (nearly US$2 billion) financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), German KfW Development Bank (KfW), and European Investment Bank (EIB) and the HCMC’s reciprocal capital.

At the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Construction of technical infrastructure for the electrical works of the project has been kicked off in June 2023. As of December 2023, contractor selection for relocation, lighting and drainage systems, traffic signals, and signage had been completed.

The relocation of the technical infrastructure had also been finished. In order to carry out the simultaneous implementation, MAUR has requested contractors to complete the relocation of technical infrastructure works this year to hand over to the main contractor to start underground and elevated station construction in 2025.

MAUR's leaders offer lucky envelopes to workers of Metro line 2 project. (Photo: SGGP)
In the first phase, the metro line 2 running on Cach Mang Thang 8 (CMT8) and Truong Chinh streets across districts 1, 3, 10, 12, Tan Binh, and Tan Phu has a total length of 11.3 km, including a 2km elevated section and 9.3km underground, and 11 stations. The Tham Luong Depot covering an area of 25 hectares in District 12 will be built for train maintenance.

The site clearance for the whole route currently reaches 86.69 percent. Specifically, 508 out of 586 households affected by the project have handed over their land.

Metro Line No.2 was scheduled to be built in 2026. However, the construction has been delayed due to difficulties, especially the process of site clearance which has been slow. Therefore, the construction of the project is expected to be kicked off in 2030.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

