HCMC's metro lines face delays due to various factors

The HCMC’s metro line projects have been delayed due to many difficulties, especially ground clearance.

The metro line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro route) has basically completed and began a full-line test run in August. However, problems in technical standards, contractor complaints, price index, fluctuations in raw materials costs, synchronization and integration between bidding packages, fire prevention and fighting, and connectivity among auxiliary works have affected the project's progress.

The metro line 2 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro route)’s site clearance is facing obstacles in legality, financial arrangements for complicated projects, and consensus of sponsors.

In addition, Implementation Consultant (IC), the consulting firm for HCMC’s metro line 2 project, has terminated its contract with the HCMC government and the selection of contractors for technical infrastructure relocation takes a lot of time.

The remaining metro line projects, including the second phase of metro line 2 (Ben Thanh – Thu Thiem), route 3a (Ben Thanh – Tan Kien), the first phase of metro line 5 (Bay Hien intersection – Sai Gon Bridge) have been delayed due to difficulties in procedures, site clearance, and implementation progress of related projects. These projects have just finished going through steps, including pre-feasibility study report; supporting pre-feasibility studies and feasibility studies, updating total investment; explaining and submitting the project for approval.