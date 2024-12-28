Metro Line 1 accommodates over 467,000 passengers within 6 days

Director Le Minh Triet of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway One Member Company said that from the official operation date (December 22) to the end of December 26, the company operated 997 trains, carrying 467,000 passengers.

Chairman Phan Van Mai presents certificates of merit to persons with outstanding achievements

He made the statement at yesterday’s meeting with Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board and Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway One Member Company.

According to his report, it planned to operate trips on December 22, but due to the large number of passengers, the company increased the number to 177 trips, with more than 150,000 people. On the next day, there were 38,754 passengers. Some 90,384 and around 115,962 city dwellers chose to travel on the metro on December 24 and 25. The number of passengers increased to 72,575 on December 26.

Ben Thanh, City Theater, and Suoi Tien stations collectively handled 50 percent of the total passenger traffic. The busiest times for passenger service was daily between 4 and 10 p.m., during which 35 percent of passengers were served.

Mr. Triet noted that there is a significant demand for train travel at present. In addition to the enjoyment of riding the new metro, many individuals are utilizing trains for their daily commutes to school and work. He highlighted that the efficient and considerate operational procedures have received positive feedback from passengers.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong presents certificates of merit to individuals for their exceptional accomplishments

Over the past five days, the company has assisted hundreds of elderly travelers, addressed 206 instances involving individuals with disabilities, managed 20 cases of lost children, responded to 27 fainting incidents, and handled 42 cases of lost luggage.

During the meeting, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the municipal People's Committee recognized the dedication and contributions of past and present leaders, staff, and employees of the urban railway management board and the urban railway company.

Passengers at the Metro station

He said that their efforts have enabled Metro Line 1 to commence commercial operations. This achievement reflects the aspirations of the city's leaders and residents and marks a significant milestone in the evolution of urban transportation in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to him, from this result, the future and development of the urban railway network of Ho Chi Minh City can be visible in the coming time.

He hoped that the units will continue to unite and be creative, both effectively exploiting and operating Metro Line 1 and developing the urban railway network of Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time.

He emphasized that according to the urban railway development project, by 2035 Ho Chi Minh City will develop more than 355km of urban railway noting that this is an extremely heavy task, but if all departments and agencies work together and have a way to do, it can be achieved.

On this occasion, Chairman Phan Van Mai along with his Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong presented commemorative gifts to the two organizations and recognized individuals for their exceptional accomplishments.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan