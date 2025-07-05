Ho Chi Minh City ramps up efforts to attract both domestic, foreign investment

Ho Chi Minh City is ramping up efforts to attract a larger volume and higher quality of both domestic and foreign investment.

Following the administrative merger, Ho Chi Minh City now has 64 out of 67 export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) in operation, creating numerous opportunities and expanded space for industrial development and higher-quality capital inflows.

Binh Duong is considered an industrial hub with EPZs and IPs accounting for half the number in the newly-formed Ho Chi Minh City.

The two major projects of Cay Truong Industrial Park and the second-phase expansion of Bau Bang Industrial Park have recently broken ground following international standards and integration with digital technology solutions comprising smart monitoring systems, IoT, and automated management operations. The two zones are well-positioned to welcome high-quality FDI projects aligned with the locality’s sustainable development strategy.

Export cargo is gathered before being loaded onto a ship at Cat Lai Port, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology Lam Dinh Thang, numerous investors are currently seeking land to build large-scale and hyperscale data centers.

In Ho Chi Minh City, a pilot proposal to convert five current EPZs and IPs of Tan Thuan, Tan Binh, Hiep Phuoc, Cat Lai, and Binh Chieu is expected to be submitted to the HCMC People’s Committee in July. The zones are planned to transition into high-tech and innovation zones, with new investment attraction criteria focusing on technology, industries, investment, labor, and environmental factors.

By June 30, 2025, total foreign investment capital, including new registrations, additional capital, share purchases, and capital contributions across the three previously separate administrative provinces and cities reached US$4.725 billion, up 32.2 percent compared to US$3.575 billion in the same period in 2024.

The total foreign investment target in 2025 is US$10.44 billion, with projections of US$7 billion for Ho Chi Minh City, US$1.8 billion for the former Binh Duong Province, and US$1.64 billion for the former Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province.

Export goods are loaded onto a vessel at Cat Lai Port. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Administrative procedure reform remains a top priority for investors. Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance Nguyen Cong Vinh shared that there are currently 22 administrative procedures under the department’s jurisdiction in the investment field and the department has cut 30 percent of processing time for five out of 22 procedures so far.

The department will also consult to update the list of investment-attraction projects, in coordination with other departments and sectors, to clarify investment criteria, constiting of land use, planning and investment forms which are expected to facilitate domestic and foreign investors' access to needed information.

Head of the Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) Le Van Thinh stated that following the merger, the HEPZA aims to reach a total new and adjusted investment capital of US$3.73 billion in 2025.

Ho Chi Minh City is refining its list of investment-calling projects to target strategic investors, especially in priority industries, including international transshipment ports, innovation centers, research and development (R&D) hubs, new material technologies, clean energy, semiconductor integrated circuit (IC) industry, design and manufacturing of electronic components, flexible electronics, advanced chip and battery technologies, Can Gio transshipment port and so on. The city also aims to accelerate major projects and programs such as The Vietnam International Financial Center Project, Infrastructure development projects, including the coastal road, urban railway, the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh railway, logistics center development programs, the International Exhibition and Convention Center, the Citywide Flood Prevention and Wastewater Treatment Plan, and the 2021–2030 Ho Chi Minh City Housing Development Program. Besides, Ho Chi Minh City is proactively preparing mechanisms and land use plans, and resolving legal barriers to ensure investor access to the 2024–2025 Investment Attraction List based on special mechanisms granted under Resolution 98.

By Tieu My, Phu Ngan, Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong