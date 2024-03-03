Travel

Mesmerizing picturesque beauty of Bau Ca Cai mangrove forest

Situated approximately 40km from Quang Ngai City, the sprawling 110-hectare mangrove forest of Bau Ca Cai in Binh Thuan Commune, Binh Son District, becomes one of the untouched and picturesque tourist spots, drawing in many travelers.

Bau Ca Cai covers an area of over 110 hectares and is nestled in the Southeast of Binh Thuan Commune, Binh Son District, Quang Ngai Province. It is encircled by the Dong Lon Hills, Rung Giang Mountain, and coastal dunes.
Bau Ca Cai stands out for its picturesque rows of trees, extending approximately 100-200 meters, evenly planted in straight lines with a spacing of about 4-10 meters between each row.
Viewed from above, Bau Ca Cai unfolds a lush green landscape with sprouting Rhizophora apiculata and Lumnitzera littorea trees.
In recent years, the project "Enhancing Resilience to Climate Change Impacts for Vulnerable Coastal Communities in Vietnam" in Quang Ngai, funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) in partnership with the government, has restored and planted millions of Lumnitzera littorea trees.
The area around Bau Ca Cai is a rural community, maintaining its humble and rustic beauty, with friendly, likable, and sociable locals.
Residing in a riverine region, the locals around Bau Ca Cai make a living from the mangrove forest, where they catch crabs, fish, and shrimp beneath its canopy.
"No" is a fishing tool used for catching and harvesting fish and shrimp in canals and streams with slow water flow, affected by the tide's ebb and flow.
Binh Thuan Commune has chosen 2024 as the "Year of Bau Ca Cai Community Tourism". The Bau Ca Cai Community Tourism Area is operated and managed by the residents of Thuan Phuoc Village.
The locals are involved in forming the Bau Ca Cai Community Tourism Group, providing activities like boat tours for visitors. Tourists can fully immerse themselves in the captivating rural life experience.
Tourists watch locals casting "no" to catch fish, rowing boats on ponds, and join in food preparation and savoring authentic dishes together.
The Bau Ca Cai Community Tourism Group also offers numerous opportunities for locals to earn income from the abundant natural resources and benefits provided by nature.
Tourists "check in" at the handmade "no" crafted by the locals of the Bau Ca Cai Community Tourism Group.
The Gieng Dong Flower Garden is planted and tended to by the female members of the Community Tourism Group to cater to tourists.
Tourists experience local cuisine.
By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Gia Bao

Bau Ca Cai Bau Ca Cai mangrove forest Binh Son District Quang Ngai province Bau Ca Cai Community Tourism Group

