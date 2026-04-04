HCMC reports 858 hand- foot- and- mouth disease cases in one week

Ho Chi Minh City has recorded a sharp rise in hand, foot and mouth disease cases, with infections increasing to alarming levels and one reported death.

Ho Chi Minh City reported 858 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) in a week, marking a 66.9 percent increase compared to the average of the previous four weeks, according to the health sector.

Since the beginning of the year, the city has recorded 8,152 HFMD cases, up 208.9 percent year-on-year, surpassing alert levels.

Health authorities have conducted testing on all patients classified at clinical level 2b or higher. Among 11 surveillance samples, several tested positive for EV71, a virus strain known to cause severe and rapidly progressing illness in children.

A child receives treatment for hand, foot and mouth disease at Children’s Hospital 1.

During the past week, 272 HFMD cases from other provinces sought examination and treatment in Ho Chi Minh City, accounting for 24.1 percent of the total 1,130 cases. There were 16 severe cases (level 2b or above), including seven referred from other provinces.

The city also recorded one HFMD-related death in Hoa Hiep Commune during the week. Cumulatively, there have been four deaths since the beginning of the year, an increase of four cases compared to the same period in 2025.

Outbreaks have been reported across multiple areas, with 105 out of 168 wards and communes seeing case increases compared to the previous four-week average. Of these, 36 localities have reached alarming levels.

In addition to hand- foot- and- mouth disease, the city reported 16,462 cases of respiratory infections in the past week, including 16,002 outpatient and 460 inpatient cases, up 34.3 percent compared to the previous four-week average. Among these were 454 suspected bacterial pneumonia cases, two suspected viral pneumonia cases, and four influenza cases, with bacterial pneumonia accounting for the vast majority of hospitalized respiratory infections.

The city also recorded 517 dengue fever cases, including 133 cases referred from other provinces. Of the 15 severe dengue cases, five patients were transferred from other localities for treatment in the city.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong