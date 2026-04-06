Health

Thousands require follow-up, further care after health screening program in HCMC

SGGPO

A large-scale health screening program in Ho Chi Minh City has identified thousands of cases needing further monitoring or specialized treatment.

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Residents receive health screenings at a medical site in Xuan Hoa Ward on April 5.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health reported on the morning of April 6 that out of 13,799 people who underwent health screenings on April 5, a total of 8,784 cases were found to have health issues requiring follow-up or medical intervention.

Among them, 4,206 individuals need continued monitoring and management at local health stations, while 4,578 cases have been referred to higher-level facilities for further diagnosis and specialized treatment.

Chronic diseases accounted for the largest share, with 7,642 screenings conducted. Of these, 3,434 cases require follow-up at primary healthcare facilities, and 2,904 cases need referral.

Cancer screening recorded 1,180 cases, including 341 individuals requiring referral for in-depth diagnosis and treatment.

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A doctor conducts eye examinations for a resident in Xuan Hoa Ward.

Eye disease screenings totaled 877 cases, with 464 requiring specialized intervention. Cardiovascular screenings reached 1,079 cases, including 86 referrals. Meanwhile, 839 gynecological screenings identified 310 cases needing further treatment.

These results emphasize the importance of early detection in identifying potential health issues and ensuring prompt medical intervention.

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By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong

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follow-up further care health screening program Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Chronic diseases cancer screening eye disease screenings Cardiovascular screenings specialized treatment

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