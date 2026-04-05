Free health screenings bring relief to Ho Chi Minh City dwellers

Doctors from leading hospitals have provided hundreds of residents with on-site specialist examinations, offering early diagnoses, preventive guidance, and accessible care that many had never experienced before.

Residents are screened for diseases at the free examination venue in Xuan Hoa Ward

Residents of Ho Chi Minh City have shown immense gratitude after receiving complimentary specialized health screenings provided by physicians from prominent hospitals.

This morning, elderly Le Thi Hong, aged 69, and her 78-year-old husband visited the Tang Nhon Phu Ward Health Station. As he is blind in both eyes, the husband depended on his wife for assistance in mobility. Following preliminary screenings, the doctors identified both individuals as having hypertension and recommended modifications to their diet and daily activities, in addition to regular monitoring of their blood pressure.

Ms. Hong mentioned that despite having health insurance, she had never pursued medical attention, as she believed herself to be in good health and only occasionally self-medicated for headaches.

A medical worker instructs a female patient

She expressed excitement saying that they have undergone a specialist check-up for the first time. The doctors were exceptionally attentive. After the examination, they were even provided with porridge and milk to take home, she remarked.

Over the past two days, around 500 residents have received specialist screenings at the Tang Nhon Phu Ward Health Station.

The program extends beyond the elderly, covering a broader range of groups, including freelance workers, laborers and older residents.

According to Dr. Pham Xuan Hai, Deputy Director of the Tang Nhon Phu Ward Health Station, screenings are organized by target groups to maximize effectiveness.

Le Van Viet Hospital screened for chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital focused on tuberculosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital conducted screenings for breast, cervical and prostate cancers.

The team of doctors from Thu Duc General Hospital conducted examinations for the residents of Thanh An island commune.

Medical workers provide examination to dwellers in Thanh An island commune

Patients diagnosed with illnesses are either monitored and managed locally or referred to higher-level facilities in more serious cases.

While waiting for results, Dinh Van Hien, 62, said he was moved by the accessibility of on-site examinations, which spared residents the need to travel to major hospitals.

“I was able to ask doctors many health-related questions and received detailed, thoughtful answers rather than rushed responses. The staff were attentive, assisting those with mobility difficulties every step of the way. It felt no different from visiting a private hospital,” he said.

On Thanh An Island Commune, medical teams from Thu Duc General Hospital have been providing examinations since April 4, serving more than 170 residents.

Doctors conducted general health checks, gynecological and cardiovascular examinations, as well as thyroid, abdominal and gynecological ultrasounds, including transvaginal scans, while also offering guidance on disease prevention.

On the morning of April 5, residents of Thanh An Commune are scheduled to receive cervical cancer screenings and gynecological care from doctors at Tu Du Hospital.

Pham Xuan Dinh, Vice Chairman of the Thanh An Commune People’s Committee, expressed appreciation for the support from hospitals, noting that local residents can now access appropriate healthcare services within their community, helping raise awareness and encourage more proactive health management.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Anh Quan