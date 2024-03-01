MAUR, contractors accelerate Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien metro project

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR) and relevant units have urgently constructed the remaining items of Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien).

The remaining items include electro-mechanical system, pedestrian bridge, the building of O&M Company and the information technology system bidding package for the O&M Company office (CP4).

The information was provided by Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board Nguyen Quoc Hien on February 29 afternoon.

The acceleration aims to put the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line into commercial operation in July as scheduled.

Besides, the MAUR and contractors will check, overcome the current shortcomings and adjust machines and equipment during the trial operation heading to official exploitation.

The Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro Line is ready to serve residents. (Photo: Quoc Hung)

Regarding timelines of implementing the items, the contractors will complete the installation of the electromechanical system, overcome the current shortcomings and adjust machines and equipment during the trial operation in March and April.

In May, the contractors will complete the construction of the left and right sides of pedestrian bridges at over-head terminals, the collaboration of electro-mechanical works with contractors of the CP3 bidding package (electro-mechanical equipment, wagons and rails) and CP4 bidding package (the information technology system bidding package for O&M Company office) and proceed the trial operation with the witness of HURC1 employees.

The system safety assessment, the acceptance of the firefighting system and the environment along with the evaluation of safety and ticket prices will be completed in June.

As scheduled, the trial commercial operation together with the management of operation, maintenance, auditing and drawing balance sheet shall be finished in July.

The Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line has 17 trains with 51 wagons which were manufactured in Japan. Each wagon has a length of 61.5 meters with a total capacity of 930 passengers, including 147 seated passengers and 783 standing ones.

Currently, the progress of the entire project reaches 98 percent. (Photo: Quoc Hung)

According to the design, the train could run at maximum speed of 110 kilometers per hour and 80 kilometers per hour for overhead and underground sections on the route, respectively.

The Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line is the first urban railway in Ho Chi Minh City with a total investment of more than VND43.7 trillion (nearly US$1.8 billion), including three underground stations and 11 overhead ones.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong