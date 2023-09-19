Marine preserve proposed to form in Quy Nhon Bay

The agriculture sector in Binh Dinh Province proposed an establishment of a marine preserve and the recovery of 4ha of coral reefs in a working session with UNDP yesterday.



Accordingly, Director Tran Van Phuc of the Binh Dinh Province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said that his organization has just cooperated with experts from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to conduct a survey for the project ‘Smart coastal communities adapting to climate change in Vietnam’ in the province.

Seeing the survey results, UNDP is proposed to carry out some important activities in the project:

_Forming a marine preserve in Quy Nhon Bay;

_Restoring 4ha of coral reefs in the Bay;

_Planting 50,000 trees for the mangrove forest in coastal districts of the province like Tuy Phuoc, Phu Cat, Phu My;

_Installing 6-8 stations for early warnings of climate change and introducing models to earn a living for local residents staying in coastal areas of this province.

The project is implemented by UNDP in the provinces of Binh Dinh, Soc Trang, and Thua Thien Hue, with the total expense of CAD20 million from the Official Development Assistance (ODA) capital distributed by Canada. Binh Dinh Province receives an aid of about CAD1.75 million from this.