Marine Brigade 125 raises awareness among youth on homeland’s sea and islands

The Marine Brigade 125 in HCMC in coordination with the Center for National Defense and Security Education of Vietnam National University – HCMC (VNU-HCM) held a conference on sea and island propaganda for over 3,000 students in the city on June 26.

At the event, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Minh Duong, a Political instructor from the naval squadron 5 of the Marine Brigade 125 cum reporter of the brigade informed that the current sea and islands situation, gave a forecast for the coming time, viewpoints of our Party and State on protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands, and results of the implementation of the task of protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands and building a modern Naval Region 2.

The Naval Region 2 and the Marine Brigade 125 have recently implemented various innovative measures to enhance the quality of sea and island propaganda work.

In 2023 and the first six months of 2024, the Naval Region 2 organized conferences on sea and island propaganda for more than 50,000 cadres, officials, Party members, students, and residents in localities. The event focused on providing information to students who are studying in HCMC. It aimed to enhance the public's awareness of and responsibility for protecting the country's sovereignty over sacred seas and islands.

By Chi Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh