Many large traffic projects behind schedule: Ministry

The Ministry of Transport's Department of Construction Investment Management has reported that several major transportation projects are running behind schedule and will not be completed by 2024 as per the planning.

For instance, bridge renovation and connection project on National Highways aims to renovate weak bridges and connect bridges on national highways. It was originally scheduled to be completed in May 2024. However, as of early July 2024, only 92 percent of the project's contract value has been completed, with 4 out of 6 bridges finished.

Elsewhere in Hanoi, the land acquisition for the road section of the Da Phuc Bridge is still pending for 18 households who have not yet agreed to receive compensation. Compulsory acquisition and construction protection are expected to commence in July 2024. The Ministry of Transport has adjusted the project completion date to March 2025.

Similarly, the Tan Van - Nhon Trach section of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project is also behind schedule. As of early July 2024, the overall project completion rate is only around 57 percent, approximately 7.7 percent behind schedule. The main causes of the delay are land acquisition issues and a shortage of sand materials for roadbed construction.

Specifically, the Northern Mountainous Region Connection project is facing delays due to land acquisition problems and a protracted selection process of contractors.

The project has a total investment of VND 6,018 billion and began in 2019. The project goal is to construct two roads connecting Lai Chau Province and Nghia Lo District of Yen Bai Province to the Noi Bai - Lao Cai Expressway, shortening the travel time from mountainous provinces to Hanoi.

However, the land acquisition handover progress for the Northern Mountainous Region Connection Project is only around 40 percent at present, and contracts for 4 packages were not signed until June 2023. As of this time, the project's construction progress is only about 39 percent, making it impossible to complete by 2024 as planned.

Other projects that are also behind schedule include the Cao Bang City Bypass Project, the Hoa Binh City Bypass Project, the 12A Highway upgrade Project through Quang Binh Province, the Mimosa Pass Section Upgrade Project and some works on the Expressway No.20 in Lam Dong Province, the 14B Highway Project in Da Nang City.

By Minh Anh – Translated By Anh Quan