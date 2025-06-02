Man intentionally vandalizing Nguyen Dynasty throne prosecuted

The man who deliberated vandalism of the Nguyen Dynasty's throne has been prosecuted for the offense of 'Intentionally vandalizing public property' under Point C, Clause 2, Article 178 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, Tran Huu Thuy Giang, Chief of Office of the Hue City People’s Committee, announced that the Hue City Police Investigation Agency had issued a decision to initiate criminal proceedings, formally charge the defendant, and impose a three-month temporary detention order on Ho Van Phuong Tam who was born in 1983 residing in Huong Long Ward, Hue City's Phu Xuan District.

Ho Van Phuong Tam at the local police station

Initial findings indicate that on May 24, at approximately 11:55 a.m., Ho Van Phuong Tam purchased an entrance ticket to the Hue Imperial City. Subsequently, Tam entered the Thai Hoa Palace area, where he proceeded to climb over a security fence and sit on the Nguyen Dynasty throne, a designated national treasure. Tam then intentionally damaged the throne's left armrest, causing it to break into multiple pieces.

At 12:10 p.m. on the same day, Hue Imperial City security personnel apprehended Tam. The individual was then transferred to the Dong Ba Ward Police in Hue City, where an official report of the arrest was filed.

Drug tests administered to the man yielded negative results.

The Hue City Police leadership confirmed that upon receiving notification, the unit immediately directed the Investigation Police Agency – Hue City Police to deploy personnel. These forces coordinated with the People's Procuracy of Phu Xuan District and other relevant agencies to conduct a scene examination, record statements from the man, witnesses and undertake further investigative activities in accordance with the present regulations.

In related news, the council for assessing the condition and proposing preservation and restoration methods for the Nguyen Dynasty throne, yesterday conducted an on-site inspection at the Hue Imperial Antiquities Museum. A meeting was held on the same day to evaluate the condition of this artifact following the damage incident on May 24 at Thai Hoa Palace in Hue Imperial Citadel.

Speaking at the meeting, Standing Vice Chairman of the Hue City People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh stated that the assessment and proposal for the preservation and restoration of the Nguyen Dynasty throne must be carried out urgently but not hastily.

Hue City wished to restore the throne to its original condition to continue serving display and promoting cultural-historical value. After completing the report, the council will submit it to the Hue City People's Committee to further coordinate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to determine the final restoration plan.

The Hue Monuments Conservation Center has dismissed two security guards who were on duty at Thai Hoa Palace when the vandalism of the Nguyen Dynasty throne occurred. Additionally, the leader and deputy leader of the Hue Imperial City security team have been reprimanded. Separately, the Hue City People's Committee is currently evaluating the involvement of the Hue Monuments Conservation Center's leadership to determine appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with regulations.

By Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan